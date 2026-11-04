When

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Tree Pittsburgh 32 62nd St. Pittsburgh, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tree Pittsburgh to host leaf learning event

PITTSBURGH — Tree Pittsburgh will host Sapling Saturdays: Fall for Leaves on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its headquarters, 32 62nd St. in Pittsburgh. Attendees will learn why there are a variety of fall leaf colors, what fallen leaves do for the ecosystem and why is it beneficial to leave the leaves.

The event will also feature a leaf hike, trees and birds presentations from the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, make-your-own leaf art including leaf mandalas and sculptures, games and snacks. The hike will take place on a sometimes uneven and steep trail; closed-toed shoes are recommended. The event will occur rain or shine with outdoor and indoor spaces available. Pets are not allowed, expect for service animals.

This is a free, family-friendly event but children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit action.treepittsburgh.org/a/sapling-saturdays-fall-for-leaves-2026-registration. For more information, contact Maeve@treepittsburgh.org or 412-781-8733 ext 214.