Trees at the Gallery opens Nov. 12 for holiday run
Thu., January 01, 1970 All Day Event
All Day Event
Trees at the Gallery opens Nov. 12 for holiday run
WARREN, Ohio — The 2026 Trees at the Gallery Holiday Market Place opens Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 2 at the Trumbull Art Gallery, 158 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.
Trees at the Gallery is open Wednesdays noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays noon to 6 p.m.; Fridays noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be vendor demonstrations going on throughout the event. An open house will be held on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, holiday treats and hot cocoa. A special “Sip, Paint and Shop” event will be held Dec. 6 from 1-4 p.m. Registration is required.
For more information, visit trumbullartgallery.com or call 330-395-4876.
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