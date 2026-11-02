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Trees at the Gallery opens Nov. 12 for holiday run

WARREN, Ohio — The 2026 Trees at the Gallery Holiday Market Place opens Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 2 at the Trumbull Art Gallery, 158 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.

Trees at the Gallery is open Wednesdays noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays noon to 6 p.m.; Fridays noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be vendor demonstrations going on throughout the event. An open house will be held on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, holiday treats and hot cocoa. A special “Sip, Paint and Shop” event will be held Dec. 6 from 1-4 p.m. Registration is required.

For more information, visit trumbullartgallery.com or call 330-395-4876.