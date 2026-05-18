When

Fri., June 12, 2026 TBD

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Jackson Co. Junior Fairgrounds

508 Cottageville Rd

Cottageville, WV

Phone

330-531-2003

Website

www.americanfarmpullers.com

Posted In

Presented by the 13th Annual Ravenswood FFA and Alumni. For more info call Zach or Jason at 304-531-2003.

Photos

Map