Amish juveniles charged with burglary, underage drinking: Sheriff

SALEM, Ohio – Four Amish teens were charged with burglary and underage alcohol offenses after an incident at a Holmes County home.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 7:54 p.m. on June 21 about a burglary in progress at a home in Salt Creek Township. The caller said “several Amish juveniles were actively attempting to gain entry into the home,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple juveniles fleeing from the residence. Deputies initiated a foot pursuit and took three of the juveniles into custody. Two other juveniles were found and apprehended about 3 miles away following an extended search.

Four juveniles were arrested and transported to the Erie County Detention Center. They were charged with felony burglary/trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business and underage alcohol offenses. One juvenile was also charged with assault.

Deputies also arrested a man at the property for underage alcohol offenses.

Two buggies associated with the suspects were towed from the scene.

Wayne County Sheriff and the South Central Fire District Fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.