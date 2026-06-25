Summer manure application: How to protect your nutrients and neighbor relations

Summer has a way of making farmers feel like they’re running a zoo, weather station and NASCAR pit crew all at once. Wheat harvest is rolling, hay is flying, equipment is humming and manure storages are starting to look a little too full for comfort.

Around here, summer manure application season is often the agricultural equivalent of trying to clean out the garage before winter — necessary, productive and best done with a good plan.

And while manure is never going to be a glamorous topic, it definitely deserves a place in the conservation spotlight. Manure is not waste; it’s one of the most valuable nutrient resources on the farm.

The secret is making sure those nutrients feed the crops in your field and not algae blooms downstream. That’s where timing, weather awareness, setbacks and good neighbor relations come into play.

For many farmers, the wheat harvest is a perfect opportunity to empty manure storage and apply nutrients before fall. Fields open up, schedules briefly align and Mother Nature sometimes gives us a cooperative stretch of weather. It’s also one of the best opportunities to establish cover crops that can help keep those nutrients right where they belong — in the field, working for next year’s crop.

Think of cover crops as nature’s nutrient security system. Without a growing crop, nutrients can be vulnerable to runoff and leaching, especially during heavy summer storms. And if Ohio weather has taught us anything lately, it’s that a “slight chance of rain” can quickly turn into Noah-level precipitation.

Cover crops reduce erosion and help capture nutrients before they can make a run for it during the next big rain. Their roots act like living straws and storage tanks, holding onto nitrogen and phosphorus while improving soil health.

That’s why the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District encourages farmers harvesting wheat to think beyond the manure tank and consider pairing manure application with cover crops.

Through our partnership with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, cost-share is available to help establish cover crops this fall. It’s a practical opportunity to stretch manure nutrients while protecting local waterways. And honestly, there are few better conservation combinations than manure plus a living root.

Of course, even the best nutrient plan can go sideways if weather conditions are ignored. Summer application requires paying close attention to forecasts, field conditions and soil saturation.

Keeping nutrients where they belong means watching for those windows when the soil can actually absorb and hold what’s being applied. Avoiding saturated soils, steep slopes and fields with a high risk of runoff can make a big difference in protecting both water quality and fertilizer value. Because at the end of the day, every pound of nitrogen or phosphorus that leaves the field is money leaving with it.

Setbacks matter, too. Maintaining proper distance from streams, ditches, wells, ponds and neighboring properties helps protect local waterways and demonstrates good stewardship to the community. Vegetative buffers and setbacks serve as speed bumps for runoff, slowing water down and filtering nutrients before they reach the nearest stream.

And then there’s the part nobody likes talking about but everyone notices: odor. Let’s be honest. Nobody has ever opened a window and said, “Ah, yes, the sweet perfume of summer manure.” Farmers know it. Neighbors know it. The dog probably knows it too. That’s why communication can be one of the most underrated conservation tools on the farm.

A quick conversation with nearby residents before hauling begins can go a long way when it comes to maintaining positive relationships. Most people are far more understanding when they know what to expect and why the work matters. Ashland farmers have been excellent neighbors to their communities for generations, and keeping those conversations open helps preserve trust between agriculture and the public.

Simple steps can help minimize impacts too: avoiding weekends or holidays when possible, incorporating manure quickly when appropriate and being mindful of wind direction near homes and public areas. Good neighbor relations may not show up in a nutrient management plan, but they matter to the long-term future of agriculture.

The reality is that today’s farmers wear more hats than ever before. They’re producers, mechanics, marketers, meteorologists and environmental stewards all rolled into one very sleep-deprived package. Managing manure responsibly is another important part of that role, and Ashland County farmers continue to demonstrate that productivity and conservation can absolutely work hand in hand.

This summer, as wheat comes off and manure tanks head to the field, it’s worth remembering that nutrient management is more than just emptying storage. It’s about protecting a valuable resource, preserving water quality and making sure nutrients stay where they can do the most good — preferably growing next year’s crop instead of growing headlines downstream.

If you’re interested in cover crop cost share opportunities through Ashland SWCD and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District partnership, give Conservation Planning Specialist Liz Golias a call at 419-281-7645 or join us July 1 at our Conservation Chat: “Cover Your Bases” at Twin Oak Farms just outside of Perrysville. We’d be happy to help keep conservation growing long after wheat harvest wraps up.