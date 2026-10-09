When

Fri., October 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

256 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren. 256 Mahoning Ave NW Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ghost Walk returns to Trumbull Co.

WARREN, Ohio — Discover the haunting stories of Trumbull County during a Ghost Walk on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 6-8:30 p.m at 256 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren.

Hosted by the Trumbull County Historical Society and the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, attendees will get stroll through historic downtown Warren as costumed guides tell stories of hidden history, local legends and mysterious occurrences. Tours depart every 15 minutes.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children under 5 are free. For more information or to register, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ghost-walk–2026-2.