When

Sat., May 09, 2026 TBD

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Lakeview High School 300 Hillman Dr. Cortland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CORTLAND, Ohio — The Warren Philharmonic Orchestra Spring 2026 Concert will be May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Lakeview High School, 300 Hillman Dr., Cortland, Ohio.

The Warren Philharmonic Orchestra will play the following: Appalachian Spring (Ballet for Martha), Suite for 13 Instruments – Aaron Copland and Concerto in A Major for Piano and Orchestra No.23, KV 488 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The soloist is pianist Aleksandra Velgosha, who was born in Moscow, Russia. She is a doctoral candidate at James Madison University.

After an intermission, the orchestra will play Symphony No. 6 in F Major ‘Pastorale’, Op. 68 – Ludwig van Beethoven. After the second intermisison the orchestra will play

Symphony No. 5 in D Minor – Dimitri Shostakovich (IV. Allegro non troppo) in a side-by-side performance with the Youngstown State University Youth Orchestra.

Tickets for the Saturday concert may be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $30 and student tickets are $15. Children under the age of 13 are admitted free, with a parent or guardian. For more information, call the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra office at 330-399-3606 or send an email to warren.philharmonic@gmail.com. http://www.warren-philharmonic.org/