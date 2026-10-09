When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Kelly Strayhorn Theater 5481 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Watch ‘The Haunted Pierogi’ on Oct. 17

PITTSBURGH — The Haunted Pittsburgh Players will present “The Haunted Pierogi” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5481 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets are $30

It’s the gilded age of ragtime, robber barons and boastful mansions bathed in gaslight. Beloved Pittsburgh businessman George Westinghouse, at great personal risk, has conducted an investigation of supernatural phenomena in the Pittsburgh region. His findings were so shocking that he threw it in the fire and never spoke of it again. The world assumed that his findings were gone forever. Until now.

The Haunted Pierogi is a hilarious, raucous mash-up of Pittsburgh’s greatest tales of the unexplained. Join Andrew Carnegie, HJ Heinz, Henry Clay Frick, Nikola Tesla… and Jack the Ripper.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit kelly-strayhorn.org/events/the-haunted-pierogi/.