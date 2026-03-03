When

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 9:00pm

Penn State Extension Westmoreland County 214 Donohoe Road Greensburg, PA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beef cattle producers and industry professionals can explore factors that influence meat tenderness at an upcoming Penn State Extension workshop, “Western Cattle Feeders Meeting.”

The workshop will occur from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 8, at the Westmoreland County office of Penn State Extension, 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg.

The two-part educational session highlights the latest research and practical insights from Penn State experts. Tara Felix, extension beef cattle specialist and associate professor, will share updates on current animal science research at Penn State, followed by newly-appointed assistant professor of meat science Sam Watson, who will explore carcass composition and muscle function, their effects on tenderness, and the aging process.The session will conclude with a tasting demonstration featuring wet-aged steaks, offering participants a hands-on experience of how aging influences texture.

Organizers note that space is limited and encourage participants to register by April 7. The registration fee is $20. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/western-cattle-feeders-meeting.