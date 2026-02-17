When

COLLINS, Ohio — The 35th annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show will be March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Reserve Elementary School in Collins, Ohio, at 3851 US Route 20.

The Western Reserve Ruritan Club, who sponsors the show, is looking forward to a successful show featuring new and old farm toys, railroad, antique, construction, dolls, NASCAR, wood toys, sports cards and more. At least two vendors will have a wide selection of new Ertl farm toys, and another vendor is bringing custom built toy tractors.

Admission is $3 for adults; children under 12 will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. There is plenty of free parking, and a lunch counter will be available from the Hartland New Horizon 4-H Club.

Door prizes donated by area businesses, individuals and show vendors will be presented throughout the day. Proceeds from the show will sponsor at least two scholarships for Western Reserve students and benefit other community needs. Contact Rich Ruess at 419-706-9612 or Steve Zimmerman at 419-744-0796 for more information.