When

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 10:30am

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center volunteers Cheryl and Eileen in the classroom at the Wildlife Center to learn the ins and outs of birding and making bird-friendly habitats May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Wildlife Watchers 101 – Bird Watching Basics: Habitats, Counts, Feeder Watches and Tally Sheets.

This is the first of four workshops, partially funded by a grant from ODNR, which will focus on wildlife habits and observations. Participants will use the center’s bird feeders to learn how to use binoculars and to identify common Ohio feeder birds by sight and by ear. They will also plant some native shrubs and trees to attract birds and other wildlife. Bring your own binoculars or borrow some.

Registration is required by sending contact information to edraybardon@yahoo.com. Class size is limited to 25. Suitable for age 10 and older.