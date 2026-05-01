When

Sat., May 16, 2026 at 10:30am

Until

Sat., May 16, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Rd East Liverpool, oH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center volunteers Cheryl and Eileen in the classroom at the Wildlife Center May 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Wildlife Watchers 102: Phenology (Say What??) and the Power of Effective Observation.

Participants will learn the basics of phenology (as in phenomenon) — which is the method by which many events in nature can be predicted, like when will the hummingbirds arrive? When will the cherry blossoms bloom in D.C.?

Participants will be provided with an opportunity to practice these skills on the grounds of the center. Registration is required by sending contact information to edraybardon@yahoo.com. Class size is limited to 25. Suitable for age 10 and older.