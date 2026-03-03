Sun., March 08, 2026 at 11:00am
WILMOT, Ohio — Wilmot Fire and Rescue will host a benefit ham dinner on March 8 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in front of Wilmot Fire Department, 204 Mill St. in Wilmot.
The dinner will be curbside carryout. The cost of dinner is $12 each, which includes ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, a dinner roll and a cookie from Amish Door Restaurant.
Delivery within the Village of Wilmot is available by calling 330-359-5995. Bring correct change, if possible. All proceeds support Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer fire department. For more information, call 330-359-5995.
