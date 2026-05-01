When

Sun., May 10, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., May 10, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Wilmot Fire and Rescue 204 Mill St. Wilmot, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

WILMOT, Ohio — Wilmot Fire and Rescue’s next benefit ham dinner will take place on May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station, 204 Mill St. in Wilmot.

Drive-through pickup will be available in front of the Wilmot Fire Department; volunteers will bring the meals out to your vehicle. Dinners are $12 each and include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw and a dinner roll and cookie from the Amish Door Restaurant.

Delivery within the Village of Wilmot is also available by calling 330-359-5995. Correct change is encouraged.

All proceeds will support the Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer department. For more information, call 330-359-5995.