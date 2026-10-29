When

Tue., November 24, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Tue., November 24, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Lincoln Way Vineyards 9050 W Old Lincoln Way Wooster, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

YAP Toy Drive planned for Nov. 24 in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ashland & Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers will host their 10th Annual Ag Toy Drive on Nov. 24, at Lincoln Way Vineyards, 9050 W Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio.

This event is open to the public for attendees of all ages and no RSVP is required. The event is open-house style from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Come see Santa’s reindeer and get a picture with Santa and Mrs Claus too. A light meal (hot dogs, sides, milk and cookies) is provided, as long as supplies last.

Both cash and farm toy donations will be accepted at the event. Proceeds will be used to purchase ag-themed toys that will be donated to Associated Charities of Ashland County, Medina Toys for Tots, and Wayne County Toys for Tots just in time for Christmas.

To learn more about the toy drive, visit wayne.ofbf.org. The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals are 18-35, singles and married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills.