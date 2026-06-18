When

Sat., June 20, 2026 TBD

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Cook’s Lagoon, 1819 Mahoning Road NE Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Cook’s Lagoon Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo. Stark Community Support Network invites local youth to participate in the 2026 annual Fishing Rodeo June 20 at Cook’s Lagoon, 1819 Mahoning Road NE in Canton. This free event is open to children of all ages. Registration is on-site before the event begins. Fishing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with fishing poles, bait, hooks and sinkers provided while supplies last. Food and refreshments will also be available to all participants.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.