Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 64 (7-2-26)

Episode 64
In episode 64, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the June 25 edition, including:
- Federal government considers a lifeline for Ohio River
- Should you swim in Pittsburgh’s rivers? A water researcher breaks down the answer
- Supreme Court hands Roundup maker major win in cancer lawsuits
- NOAA forecasts moderate algal bloom for Lake Erie
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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!