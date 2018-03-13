ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, Ohio 419-368-4675
Friday, March 9, 2018
|Bottom bale
|–
|2.25
|Hay 1st cutting/ton
|60.00
|135.00
|Hay 3rd cutting /ton
|100.00
|135.00
|Hay Lg square /ton
|95.00
|135.00
|Baleage /ton
|–
|47.50
|Hay /bale
|2.25
|3.00
|Hay 1st Lg. round
|22.50
|25.00
|Hay Lg round /ton
|–
|120.00
|Straw Lg square /ton
|–
|85.00
|Straw Lg round /ea.
|–
|32.00
|Wheat straw /ton
|–
|95.00
|Ear corn /ton
|–
|105.00
|Clover seed
|–
|65.00
|Firewood pick-up
|47.50
|90.00
|Eggs /doz. (122)
|1.00
|1.25
|Duck eggs
|–
|1.20
|Quail eggs /doz.
|–
|2.25
|Squirrel corn
|–
|1.50
ATHENS LIVESTOCK SALES, LLC
3738 Enlow Rd, Albany, OH 740-592-2322
Monday, March 5, 2018
|total head – 189
|–
|–
|feeder cattle – 155
|–
|–
|Steers 200-300 lbs.
|–
|172.00
|Heifers 200-300 lbs.
|125.00
|155.00
|Bulls 200-300 lbs.
|–
|130.00
|Steers 300-400 lbs.
|135.00
|175.00
|Heifers 300-400 lbs.
|115.00
|156.00
|Bulls 300-400 lbs.
|125.00
|172.00
|Steers 400-500 lbs.
|122.00
|164.00
|Heifers 400-500 lbs.
|100.00
|161.00
|Bulls 400-500 lbs.
|110.00
|165.00
|Steers 500-600 lbs.
|159.00
|176.00
|Heifers 500-600 lbs.
|118.00
|152.50
|Bulls 500-600 lbs.
|112.00
|155.00
|Steers 600-700 lbs.
|127.50
|152.00
|Heifers 600-700 lbs.
|88.00
|132.00
|Bulls 600-700 lbs.
|131.00
|148.00
|Dairy calves 300-500 lbs.
|54.00
|72.00
|Sows – Heavy
|–
|42.00
|Boars – Heavy
|5.00
|16.00
|goats – 1
|–
|–
|Billy goats
|–
|102.00
|Calves – 6
|–
|–
|Heifers 75-110#
|30.00
|120.00
|Bulls 75-110#
|30.00
|120.00
|cull cows – 18
|–
|–
|High yield slaughter cows
|55.00
|66.00
|Low yield slaughter cows
|42.50
|54.00
|cows
|–
|–
|Bred cows
|500.00
|1025.00
|bulls – 3 /100#
|75.50
|77.50
BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, Ohio 740-425-3611
Saturday, March 10, 2018
|cattle – 210
|Fats – 1
|–
|–
|Heifers
|–
|103.00
|cows – 24
|–
|–
|Good
|47.00
|57.50
|Medium
|39.00
|46.75
|Thin
|38.75
|Down
|baby calves – 8 BH
|120.00
|200.00
|6 by weight
|85.00
|220.00
|Bred Cows – 14 BH
|700.00
|1000.00
|bulls – 7 WT
|70.00
|95.00
|feeders – 96
|Med. 1 & 2 steers/bulls
|300-399 lbs. (10)
|95.00
|155.00
|400-499 lbs. (13)
|96.00
|173.00
|500-599 lbs. (24)
|109.00
|164.00
|600-699 lbs. (28)
|59.00
|153.00
|700-799 lbs. (9)
|104.00
|136.00
|800 lbs. & up (3)
|87.50
|115.00
|Dairy (9)
|43.00
|82.50
|Med. 1 & 2 heifers – 60
|200-299 lbs. (4)
|97.50
|145.00
|300-399 lbs. (10)
|102.50
|148.00
|400-499 lbs. (7)
|97.00
|142.00
|500-599 lbs. (15)
|100.00
|141.00
|600-699 lbs. (8)
|79.00
|130.00
|700-799 lbs. (6)
|80.00
|117.50
|800 lbs. & up (10)
|69.00
|112.00
|Lambs – 133
|–
|–
|50 lbs. & down (17)
|182.50
|290.00
|51-70 lbs. (38)
|120.00
|262.50
|71-90 lbs. (3)
|170.00
|195.00
|91-110 lbs. (27)
|172.50
|192.00
|111 & up (18)
|160.00
|172.00
|sheep
|–
|–
|Ewes / Bucks (23)
|57.50
|97.50
|Ewes / Lambs BH (3)
|285.00
|315.00
|goats – 45 by head
|–
|–
|Cull Does (12)
|107.50
|200.00
|Billies (2)
|–
|175.00
|Wether 100 lbs. & up (1)
|–
|330.00
|Heavy kids 70# & up (18)
|82.50
|195.00
|Light kids 69# &down (12)
|55.00
|172.50
|hogs – 16
|–
|–
|Pigs BH (3)
|–
|40.00
|Pigs WT (4)
|36.00
|47.50
|Hogs (5)
|40.00
|52.50
|Sows (3)
|20.00
|40.00
|Boars 350 # & up (1)
|–
|3.50
BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
|Loads – 41
|–
|–
|1st Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton
|–
|85.00
|Large sq /ton
|–
|95.00
|Round bale /ton
|–
|85.00
|2nd Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton
|175.00
|250.00
|3rd Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton
|185.00
|210.00
|3rd Alfalfa mix lg sq /ton
|–
|110.00
|4th Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton
|–
|75.00
|Timothy mix sm sq /ton
|85.00
|140.00
|Timothy lg sq /ton
|–
|115.00
|Orchard grass sm sq /ton
|–
|155.00
|Orchard grass lg sq /ton
|–
|105.00
|Orchard grass rd bale /ton
|–
|80.00
|Orchard grass sm sq /bale
|–
|3.25
|Clover sm sq /ton
|–
|90.00
|Clover mix sm sq /ton
|–
|65.00
|Baleage lg sq /ton
|–
|50.00
|Baleage round bale /ton
|55.00
|70.00
|Straw sm sq /ton
|–
|125.00
|Large square ton
|90.00
|97.50
|Round bale /ton
|72.50
|80.00
|Small sq bale
|–
|3.00
|Round bale
|–
|35.00
|Clover seed /bag
|–
|75.00
|Mix hay round /bale
|–
|10.00
UNITED PRODUCERS
Bucyrus, Ohio 419-562-2751
Thursday, March 8, 2018
|Total Headage – 590
|hogs – 90
|–
|–
|Light
|45.00
|52.00
|Heavy
|44.00
|50.00
|sows – 27
|–
|–
|Light
|40.50
|45.00
|Heavy
|45.00
|50.00
|boars – 13
|–
|–
|Light
|–
|25.00
|Heavy
|–
|12.00
|cattle – 345
|–
|–
|Choice Steers & Heifers
|122.00
|136.00
|Select Steers & Heifers
|118.00
|124.00
|Holstein Steers
|88.00
|112.50
|Select Holstein Steers
|82.00
|88.00
|feeder cattle – 47
|–
|–
|Steer Calves 500-600#
|–
|145.00
|Heifer Calves 300-400#
|–
|130.00
|Feeder Bulls 600-800#
|100.00
|115.00
|cows – 36
|–
|–
|Commercial & utility
|54.00
|63.50
|Canner/cutter
|54.00
|Down
|Bulls – 8
|60.00
|95.50
UNITED PRODUCERS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Caldwell, Ohio
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
|total head – 204
|–
|–
|cattle – 49
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|120.00
|131.00
|Select steers & heifers
|100.00
|120.00
|Cow/calf pairs
|–
|1200.00
|feeder cattle – 94
|–
|–
|Yearling Steers 600-700#
|120.00
|144.00
|Steer Calves 300-400#
|120.00
|163.00
|Steer Calves 400-500#
|120.00
|160.00
|Steer Calves 500-600#
|120.00
|160.00
|Heifer Calves 300-400#
|110.00
|145.00
|Heifer Calves 400-500#
|100.00
|145.00
|Heifer Calves 500-600#
|100.00
|139.00
|Feeder Bulls 250-400#
|100.00
|163.00
|Feeder Bulls 400-600#
|100.00
|160.00
|Feeder Bulls 600-800#
|100.00
|150.00
|Sheep & Lambs – 5
|–
|–
|Roasters 40-85#
|200.00
|275.00
|Aged Sheep
|–
|75.00
|Cows – 59
|–
|–
|Commercial & Utility
|60.00
|78.00
|Canner / Cutter
|41.00
|60.00
|goats – 8
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|125.00
|225.00
|Bulls – 7
|76.00
|95.00
CARROLLTON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Friday, March 2, 2018
|feeder cattle
|–
|–
|Lt strs & bulls 250-525#
|75.00
|162.00
|Hvy strs & bulls 525-900#
|105.00
|146.50
|Light heifers 250-525#
|85.00
|135.00
|Heavy heifers 525-900#
|102.00
|139.00
|Hol strs & bulls 250-900#
|–
|44.00
|COWS
|–
|–
|Bred cows by head
|475.00
|935.00
|High dress cows
|60.00
|100.00
|Medium cows
|45.00
|59.50
|Thin cows & down
|18.00
|42.00
|bulls
|–
|–
|1500 lbs. & up
|81.00
|102.50
|fat cattle
|–
|–
|Beef choice
|114.00
|122.00
|Beef selects
|90.00
|112.00
|baby calves
|–
|–
|Hol. bulls 90# & up
|55.00
|177.50
|Calves 85# & dn/H
|25.00
|82.00
|Beef calves 90-250#
|–
|220.00
|Swine
|–
|–
|Fat hogs /lb.
|58.00
|60.00
|Sows /lb.
|46.00
|48.00
|Boars /lb.
|–
|22.00
|Sheep
|–
|–
|Lambs /lb.
|–
|175.00
|Old ewes & bucks /lb.
|90.00
|107.50
UNITED PRODUCERS
Creston, Ohio 330-435-6867
Monday, March 5, 2018
|total head – 291
|–
|–
|Sows – 27
|28.00
|44.00
|CATTLE – 94
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|115.00
|130.00
|Select steers & heifers
|105.00
|114.00
|Holstein steers
|85.00
|104.00
|Holstein heifers
|80.00
|94.00
|feeder cattle – 30
|–
|–
|Steer calves 500-600#
|130.00
|160.00
|Heifer calves 400-500#
|120.00
|150.00
|Holstein steers 600-700#
|74.00
|86.00
|Feeder Bulls 250-400#
|130.00
|180.00
|Feeder Bulls 600-800#
|115.00
|140.00
|back to farm calves – 27
|Heifers 75-110#
|60.00
|95.00
|Bulls 75-110#
|120.00
|170.00
|Thin
|85.00
|Down
|Cows – 109
|–
|–
|Commercial & Utility
|58.00
|71.50
|Canner/Cutter
|42.00
|57.00
|Thins
|35.00
|Down
|Bulls – 3
|70.00
|92.50
DAMASCUS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Damascus, Ohio 330-831-1944
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
|hogs – 8
|No. 1 230-260 lbs.
|25.00
|62.00
|No. 2 & 3 230-260 lbs.
|25.00
|52.00
|Sows 300-500 lbs.
|20.00
|40.00
|500-650 lbs.
|20.00
|40.00
|Boars
|3.00
|5.00
|Light Boars
|3.00
|5.00
|feeder pigs/6 by hd
|20.00
|50.00
|calves – 84
|–
|–
|FARM CALVES 90-115#
|–
|–
|Holstein bull calves
|60.00
|155.00
|Hol. hfr. calves/80# up
|50.00
|115.00
|Crossbred calves
|100.00
|220.00
|Cull calves
|25.00
|Down
|Dairy Cows
|700.00
|Down
|Dairy Heifers
|700.00
|1000.00
|cattle – 198
|–
|–
|Steers 1100-1350 lbs.
|–
|–
|Choice
|104.00
|126.00
|Select
|85.00
|123.00
|Holstein Steers-Choice
|85.00
|97.00
|Holstein Steers-Select
|83.00
|Down
|heifers 1050-1300 lbs.
|–
|–
|Choice
|110.00
|126.00
|Select
|89.00
|Down
|cows 1150-1850 lbs.
|–
|–
|Good
|57.00
|70.00
|Boning Utility
|17.00
|65.00
|Canner & Cutter
|60.00
|Down
|Bulls 1250-1850 lbs.
|79.00
|100.00
|fdr cattle 300-750#
|–
|–
|Steers & bulls
|84.00
|210.00
|Heifers
|80.00
|120.00
|Holstein steers
|60.00
|82.00
|Holstein steers – light
|60.00
|75.00
|Back to farm cows
|60.00
|80.00
|Cow & calf pairs
|450.00
|925.00
|Lambs – 11
|–
|–
|Choice
|130.00
|170.00
|Sheep
|20.00
|75.00
|goats – 3
|60.00
|160.00
|horses by head
|–
|375.00
|pony by head
|–
|100.00
|donkey by head
|–
|50.00
|hay & straw report 3-6-2018 204 lots
|Hay 1st cutting
|1.00
|3.50
|Hay 2nd cutting
|1.25
|5.00
|Hay 3rd & 4th cutting
|2.25
|4.00
|Round bales
|–
|12.50
|Mulch hay
|0.25
|0.85
|Straw
|1.50
|2.50
|Eggs
|1.10
|3.00
|Clean oats
|3.50
|7.00
|Shelled corn
|4.00
|5.00
|Ear corn
|3.50
|4.50
|Crimp corn/bag
|5.00
|7.00
|Ground feed/bag
|6.50
|7.00
|Wheat/bag
|2.00
|5.00
|Rye/bag
|–
|4.50
|Firewood
|10.00
|60.00
|Speltz/bag
|–
|5.00
FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, Ohio 330-897-6081
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
|calves
|Cross Bred calves
|100.00
|170.00
|Back to farm bull calves
|125.00
|140.00
|Back to farm heifer calves
|75.00
|125.00
|Pigs
|–
|–
|70 lbs. & up
|10.00
|37.00
|Goats
|90.00
|95.00
|butcher hogs
|–
|–
|240-260 lbs.
|–
|45.00
|260 lbs. & up
|44.00
|63.00
|Butcher sows
|30.00
|45.00
|cattle
|–
|–
|Bulls
|–
|81.50
|Good Beef Cows
|60.00
|65.00
|Med. to Good Beef Cows
|55.00
|60.00
|Fair to Medium Cows
|50.00
|51.00
|Common Cows
|50.00
|Down
|hay – straw – grain – 84 loads
|1st cut hay/ton
|75.00
|175.00
|2nd & 3rd cut hay/ton
|150.00
|320.00
|Big round bales
|20.00
|70.00
|Straw per ton, wheat
|–
|150.00
|Hay lg sq./ton
|75.00
|180.00
|Straw large sq./bale
|35.00
|47.00
|Lg. straw /ton
|110.00
|145.00
|Oats /CWT
|–
|12.00
|Corn fodder /ton
|–
|100.00
|Baleage /ton
|42.00
|80.00
KIDRON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Kidron, Ohio 330-857-2641
Thursday, March 8, 2018
|190-210 lbs.
|–
|30.00
|210-230 lbs.
|–
|42.00
|230-260 lbs.
|34.00
|56.00
|Butcher sows
|21.00
|44.50
|Boars by WT
|3.00
|16.00
|feeder pigs – 158 bh
|–
|–
|up to 40 lbs.
|26.00
|50.00
|41-50 lbs.
|46.00
|56.00
|51-60 lbs.
|42.50
|63.00
|61 lbs. & up
|56.00
|72.00
|Service boars
|15.00
|25.00
|Roasters
|65.00
|90.00
|calves – 176
|–
|–
|Back to Farm – Bulls
|80.00
|150.00
|Back to Farm – Heifer
|55.00
|185.00
|Light & Thin
|60.00
|Down
|cattle – 241
|–
|–
|Steers
|72.50
|90.00
|Heifers
|67.00
|109.00
|Bulls
|68.50
|94.00
|Good Beef Cows
|64.50
|69.00
|Medium to Good
|60.50
|64.00
|Thin to Poor
|60.00
|Down
|Feeder Steers
|42.50
|90.00
|Feeder Heifers
|45.00
|95.00
|Sheep – 12 BH
|–
|–
|Market lambs 90-125#
|–
|120.00
|Feeder lambs up to 85#
|200.00
|305.00
|Cull ewes & bucks
|40.00
|65.00
|goats 5 bh
|90.00
|210.00
|dairy cattle – 138 bh
|–
|–
|Cows
|1150.00
|Down
|Bred Heifers
|1210.00
|Down
|Service Bulls
|310.00
|1200.00
|Open Heifers
|375.00
|760.00
|total head – 884 consignors – 231
|hay & straw sale – 120 loads
|Hay 1st cutting
|70.00
|170.00
|Hay 2nd cutting
|75.00
|285.00
|Hay 3rd cutting
|65.00
|295.00
|Hay 4th cutting
|–
|310.00
|Large hay each
|25.00
|60.00
|Large hay ton
|75.00
|125.00
|Small straw ton
|120.00
|200.00
|Large straw ton
|75.00
|110.00
UNITED PRODUCERS
Mount Vernon, Ohio 740-397-5015
MARCH 5 – MARCH 9, 2018
|total head – 698
|–
|–
|HOGS – 2
|–
|–
|Heavy
|–
|38.00
|sows – 1
|–
|–
|Heavy
|–
|45.00
|sheep & lambs – 630
|–
|–
|Chc clips & wls 131# &up
|140.00
|180.00
|Chc clips & wls 106-130#
|155.00
|195.00
|Chc clips & wls 85-105#
|180.00
|235.00
|New Crop
|235.00
|255.00
|Roasters 40-85#
|235.00
|255.00
|Hair lambs
|240.00
|255.00
|Aged Sheep
|50.00
|100.00
|goats – 57
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|200.00
|305.00
|Dairy type kids
|150.00
|265.00
|Aged Goats
|120.00
|150.00
MUSKINGUM LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Zanesville, Ohio 740-452-9984
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
|total head – 1,116
|–
|–
|Fed cattle – 154
|–
|–
|Choice Steers & Heifers
|120.00
|135.00
|Good Steers & Heifers
|119.00
|Down
|Holstein Steers
|71.00
|110.00
|Commercial Cows – 143
|60.00
|89.00
|Canners & Cutters
|59.00
|Down
|Butcher Bulls – 20
|60.00
|105.00
|Bred Cows BH – 35
|425.00
|1000.00
|Cow/Calf Pairs – 1 /unit
|–
|1300.00
|Medium & Large Frame Heifers
|200-300# – 7
|112.00
|152.50
|300-400# – 31
|112.00
|170.00
|400-500# – 61
|112.00
|180.00
|500-600# – 46
|111.00
|166.00
|600-700# – 78
|90.00
|139.00
|700-800# – 24
|88.00
|129.00
|800 lbs. & # – 20
|63.00
|124.00
|Medium & Large Frame Steers & Bulls
|200-300# – 7
|120.00
|150.00
|300-400# – 34
|120.00
|198.00
|400-500# – 59
|120.00
|206.00
|500-600# – 63
|120.00
|180.00
|600-700# – 45
|120.00
|159.00
|700-800# – 46
|104.00
|146.00
|800 & up# – 50
|91.00
|137.00
|Baby Calves – 24
|150.00
|Down
|Market Hogs – 114
|–
|–
|200-220#
|–
|42.00
|220-260#
|45.00
|48.00
|260-300#
|45.00
|48.00
|Light sows
|–
|–
|300-450#
|17.00
|42.00
|Heavy sows
|–
|–
|450# & up
|42.50
|48.50
|heavy boars
|–
|–
|290# & up
|7.00
|27.00
|feeder pigs by HD
|25.00
|55.00
|Lambs /145#
|–
|146.00
|Sheep
|77.00
|95.00
|Goats / Young
|225.00
|287.50
|Goats / Adults
|110.00
|200.00
ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
|hay & straw report
|straw
|–
|–
|Loads – 24 Bales – 632
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|2.15
|Oat Straw
|1.00
|2.50
|Wheat straw
|0.75
|5.00
|Hay
|–
|–
|Loads – 107 Bales – 2,677
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|2.26
|1st cut hay
|1.00
|2.50
|2nd cut hay
|0.35
|6.00
|3rd cut hay
|2.00
|5.50
|4th cut hay
|2.00
|2.00
|Round bales
|8.00
|42.50
|Loads – 93 Bales – 186
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|17.85
|large square bales
|15.00
|80.00
|Loads – 62 Bales – 127
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|32.10
ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
|Poultry Barn Market report
|Total Coops – 78 Total Misc. – 56
|Heavy Hens
|4.00
|5.50
|Roosters
|4.00
|11.00
|Guineas
|–
|10.00
|Ducks
|5.00
|11.00
|Turkeys
|35.00
|40.00
|Rabbits / Bunnies
|5.00
|55.00
|Calves
|–
|65.00
|Eggs
|–
|–
|Jumbo white
|–
|1.50
|Jumbo brown
|–
|1.75
|Ex. lg. brown
|0.75
|1.25
|Large white
|–
|1.00
|Large brown
|0.75
|1.75