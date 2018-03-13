Ohio Markets

ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, Ohio 419-368-4675
Friday, March 9, 2018
Bottom bale2.25
Hay 1st cutting/ton60.00135.00
Hay 3rd cutting /ton100.00135.00
Hay Lg square /ton95.00135.00
Baleage /ton47.50
Hay /bale2.253.00
Hay 1st Lg. round22.5025.00
Hay Lg round /ton120.00
Straw Lg square /ton85.00
Straw Lg round /ea.32.00
Wheat straw /ton95.00
Ear corn /ton105.00
Clover seed65.00
Firewood pick-up47.5090.00
Eggs /doz. (122)1.001.25
Duck eggs1.20
Quail eggs /doz.2.25
Squirrel corn1.50

ATHENS LIVESTOCK SALES, LLC
3738 Enlow Rd, Albany, OH 740-592-2322
Monday, March 5, 2018
total head – 189
feeder cattle – 155
Steers 200-300 lbs.172.00
Heifers 200-300 lbs.125.00155.00
Bulls 200-300 lbs.130.00
Steers 300-400 lbs.135.00175.00
Heifers 300-400 lbs.115.00156.00
Bulls 300-400 lbs.125.00172.00
Steers 400-500 lbs.122.00164.00
Heifers 400-500 lbs.100.00161.00
Bulls 400-500 lbs.110.00165.00
Steers 500-600 lbs.159.00176.00
Heifers 500-600 lbs.118.00152.50
Bulls 500-600 lbs.112.00155.00
Steers 600-700 lbs.127.50152.00
Heifers 600-700 lbs.88.00132.00
Bulls 600-700 lbs.131.00148.00
Dairy calves 300-500 lbs.54.0072.00
Sows – Heavy42.00
Boars – Heavy5.0016.00
goats – 1
Billy goats102.00
Calves – 6
Heifers 75-110#30.00120.00
Bulls 75-110#30.00120.00
cull cows – 18
High yield slaughter cows55.0066.00
Low yield slaughter cows42.5054.00
cows
Bred cows500.001025.00
bulls – 3 /100#75.5077.50

BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, Ohio 740-425-3611
Saturday, March 10, 2018
cattle – 210 
Fats – 1
Heifers103.00
cows – 24
Good47.0057.50
Medium39.0046.75
Thin38.75Down
baby calves – 8 BH120.00200.00
6 by weight85.00220.00
Bred Cows – 14 BH700.001000.00
bulls – 7 WT70.0095.00
feeders – 96 
Med. 1 & 2 steers/bulls 
300-399 lbs. (10)95.00155.00
400-499 lbs. (13)96.00173.00
500-599 lbs. (24)109.00164.00
600-699 lbs. (28)59.00153.00
700-799 lbs. (9)104.00136.00
800 lbs. & up (3)87.50115.00
Dairy (9)43.0082.50
Med. 1 & 2 heifers – 60 
200-299 lbs. (4)97.50145.00
300-399 lbs. (10)102.50148.00
400-499 lbs. (7)97.00142.00
500-599 lbs. (15)100.00141.00
600-699 lbs. (8)79.00130.00
700-799 lbs. (6)80.00117.50
800 lbs. & up (10)69.00112.00
Lambs – 133
50 lbs. & down (17)182.50290.00
51-70 lbs. (38)120.00262.50
71-90 lbs. (3)170.00195.00
91-110 lbs. (27)172.50192.00
111 & up (18)160.00172.00
sheep
Ewes / Bucks (23)57.5097.50
Ewes / Lambs BH (3)285.00315.00
goats – 45 by head
Cull Does (12)107.50200.00
Billies (2)175.00
Wether 100 lbs. & up (1)330.00
Heavy kids 70# & up (18)82.50195.00
Light kids 69# &down (12)55.00172.50
hogs – 16
Pigs BH (3)40.00
Pigs WT (4)36.0047.50
Hogs (5)40.0052.50
Sows (3)20.0040.00
Boars 350 # & up (1)3.50

BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Loads – 41
1st Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton85.00
Large sq /ton95.00
Round bale /ton85.00
2nd Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton175.00250.00
3rd Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton185.00210.00
3rd Alfalfa mix lg sq /ton110.00
4th Alfalfa mix sm sq /ton75.00
Timothy mix sm sq /ton85.00140.00
Timothy lg sq /ton115.00
Orchard grass sm sq /ton155.00
Orchard grass lg sq /ton105.00
Orchard grass rd bale /ton80.00
Orchard grass sm sq /bale3.25
Clover sm sq /ton90.00
Clover mix sm sq /ton65.00
Baleage lg sq /ton50.00
Baleage round bale /ton55.0070.00
Straw sm sq /ton125.00
Large square ton90.0097.50
Round bale /ton72.5080.00
Small sq bale3.00
Round bale35.00
Clover seed /bag75.00
Mix hay round /bale10.00

UNITED PRODUCERS
Bucyrus, Ohio 419-562-2751
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Total Headage – 590 
hogs – 90
Light45.0052.00
Heavy44.0050.00
sows – 27
Light40.5045.00
Heavy45.0050.00
boars – 13
Light25.00
Heavy12.00
cattle – 345
Choice Steers & Heifers122.00136.00
Select Steers & Heifers118.00124.00
Holstein Steers88.00112.50
Select Holstein Steers82.0088.00
feeder cattle – 47
Steer Calves 500-600#145.00
Heifer Calves 300-400#130.00
Feeder Bulls 600-800#100.00115.00
cows – 36
Commercial & utility54.0063.50
Canner/cutter54.00Down
Bulls – 860.0095.50

UNITED PRODUCERS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Caldwell, Ohio
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
total head – 204
cattle – 49
Choice steers & heifers120.00131.00
Select steers & heifers100.00120.00
Cow/calf pairs1200.00
feeder cattle – 94
Yearling Steers 600-700#120.00144.00
Steer Calves 300-400#120.00163.00
Steer Calves 400-500#120.00160.00
Steer Calves 500-600#120.00160.00
Heifer Calves 300-400#110.00145.00
Heifer Calves 400-500#100.00145.00
Heifer Calves 500-600#100.00139.00
Feeder Bulls 250-400#100.00163.00
Feeder Bulls 400-600#100.00160.00
Feeder Bulls 600-800#100.00150.00
Sheep & Lambs – 5
Roasters 40-85#200.00275.00
Aged Sheep75.00
Cows – 59
Commercial & Utility60.0078.00
Canner / Cutter41.0060.00
goats – 8
Meat type kids125.00225.00
Bulls – 776.0095.00

CARROLLTON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Friday, March 2, 2018
feeder cattle
Lt strs & bulls 250-525#75.00162.00
Hvy strs & bulls 525-900#105.00146.50
Light heifers 250-525#85.00135.00
Heavy heifers 525-900#102.00139.00
Hol strs & bulls 250-900#44.00
COWS
Bred cows by head475.00935.00
High dress cows60.00100.00
Medium cows45.0059.50
Thin cows & down18.0042.00
bulls
1500 lbs. & up81.00102.50
fat cattle
Beef choice114.00122.00
Beef selects90.00112.00
baby calves
Hol. bulls 90# & up55.00177.50
Calves 85# & dn/H25.0082.00
Beef calves 90-250#220.00
Swine
Fat hogs /lb.58.0060.00
Sows /lb.46.0048.00
Boars /lb.22.00
Sheep
Lambs /lb.175.00
Old ewes & bucks /lb.90.00107.50

UNITED PRODUCERS
Creston, Ohio 330-435-6867
Monday, March 5, 2018
total head – 291
Sows – 2728.0044.00
CATTLE – 94
Choice steers & heifers115.00130.00
Select steers & heifers105.00114.00
Holstein steers85.00104.00
Holstein heifers80.0094.00
feeder cattle – 30
Steer calves 500-600#130.00160.00
Heifer calves 400-500#120.00150.00
Holstein steers 600-700#74.0086.00
Feeder Bulls 250-400#130.00180.00
Feeder Bulls 600-800#115.00140.00
back to farm calves – 27 
Heifers 75-110#60.0095.00
Bulls 75-110#120.00170.00
Thin85.00Down
Cows – 109
Commercial & Utility58.0071.50
Canner/Cutter42.0057.00
Thins35.00Down
Bulls – 370.0092.50

DAMASCUS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Damascus, Ohio 330-831-1944
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
hogs – 8 
No. 1 230-260 lbs.25.0062.00
No. 2 & 3 230-260 lbs.25.0052.00
Sows 300-500 lbs.20.0040.00
500-650 lbs.20.0040.00
Boars3.005.00
Light Boars3.005.00
feeder pigs/6 by hd20.0050.00
calves – 84
FARM CALVES 90-115#
Holstein bull calves60.00155.00
Hol. hfr. calves/80# up50.00115.00
Crossbred calves100.00220.00
Cull calves25.00Down
Dairy Cows700.00Down
Dairy Heifers700.001000.00
cattle – 198
Steers 1100-1350 lbs.
Choice104.00126.00
Select85.00123.00
Holstein Steers-Choice85.0097.00
Holstein Steers-Select83.00Down
heifers 1050-1300 lbs.
Choice110.00126.00
Select89.00Down
cows 1150-1850 lbs.
Good57.0070.00
Boning Utility17.0065.00
Canner & Cutter60.00Down
Bulls 1250-1850 lbs.79.00100.00
fdr cattle 300-750#
Steers & bulls84.00210.00
Heifers80.00120.00
Holstein steers60.0082.00
Holstein steers – light60.0075.00
Back to farm cows60.0080.00
Cow & calf pairs450.00925.00
Lambs – 11
Choice130.00170.00
Sheep20.0075.00
goats – 360.00160.00
horses by head375.00
pony by head100.00
donkey by head50.00
hay & straw report 3-6-2018 204 lots 
Hay 1st cutting1.003.50
Hay 2nd cutting1.255.00
Hay 3rd & 4th cutting2.254.00
Round bales12.50
Mulch hay0.250.85
Straw1.502.50
Eggs1.103.00
Clean oats3.507.00
Shelled corn4.005.00
Ear corn3.504.50
Crimp corn/bag5.007.00
Ground feed/bag6.507.00
Wheat/bag2.005.00
Rye/bag4.50
Firewood10.0060.00
Speltz/bag5.00

FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, Ohio 330-897-6081
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
calves 
Cross Bred calves100.00170.00
Back to farm bull calves125.00140.00
Back to farm heifer calves75.00125.00
Pigs
70 lbs. & up10.0037.00
Goats90.0095.00
butcher hogs
240-260 lbs.45.00
260 lbs. & up44.0063.00
Butcher sows30.0045.00
cattle
Bulls81.50
Good Beef Cows60.0065.00
Med. to Good Beef Cows55.0060.00
Fair to Medium Cows50.0051.00
Common Cows50.00Down
hay – straw – grain – 84 loads 
1st cut hay/ton75.00175.00
2nd & 3rd cut hay/ton150.00320.00
Big round bales20.0070.00
Straw per ton, wheat150.00
Hay lg sq./ton75.00180.00
Straw large sq./bale35.0047.00
Lg. straw /ton110.00145.00
Oats /CWT12.00
Corn fodder /ton100.00
Baleage /ton42.0080.00

KIDRON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Kidron, Ohio 330-857-2641
Thursday, March 8, 2018
190-210 lbs.30.00
210-230 lbs.42.00
230-260 lbs.34.0056.00
Butcher sows21.0044.50
Boars by WT3.0016.00
feeder pigs – 158 bh
up to 40 lbs.26.0050.00
41-50 lbs.46.0056.00
51-60 lbs.42.5063.00
61 lbs. & up56.0072.00
Service boars15.0025.00
Roasters65.0090.00
calves – 176
Back to Farm – Bulls80.00150.00
Back to Farm – Heifer55.00185.00
Light & Thin60.00Down
cattle – 241
Steers72.5090.00
Heifers67.00109.00
Bulls68.5094.00
Good Beef Cows64.5069.00
Medium to Good60.5064.00
Thin to Poor60.00Down
Feeder Steers42.5090.00
Feeder Heifers45.0095.00
Sheep – 12 BH
Market lambs 90-125#120.00
Feeder lambs up to 85#200.00305.00
Cull ewes & bucks40.0065.00
goats 5 bh90.00210.00
dairy cattle – 138 bh
Cows1150.00Down
Bred Heifers1210.00Down
Service Bulls310.001200.00
Open Heifers375.00760.00
total head – 884 consignors – 231 
hay & straw sale – 120 loads 
Hay 1st cutting70.00170.00
Hay 2nd cutting75.00285.00
Hay 3rd cutting65.00295.00
Hay 4th cutting310.00
Large hay each25.0060.00
Large hay ton75.00125.00
Small straw ton120.00200.00
Large straw ton75.00110.00

UNITED PRODUCERS
Mount Vernon, Ohio 740-397-5015

MARCH 5 – MARCH 9, 2018

total head – 698
HOGS – 2
Heavy38.00
sows – 1
Heavy45.00
sheep & lambs – 630
Chc clips & wls 131# &up140.00180.00
Chc clips & wls 106-130#155.00195.00
Chc clips & wls 85-105#180.00235.00
New Crop235.00255.00
Roasters 40-85#235.00255.00
Hair lambs240.00255.00
Aged Sheep50.00100.00
goats – 57
Meat type kids200.00305.00
Dairy type kids150.00265.00
Aged Goats120.00150.00

MUSKINGUM LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Zanesville, Ohio 740-452-9984
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
total head – 1,116
Fed cattle – 154
Choice Steers & Heifers120.00135.00
Good Steers & Heifers119.00Down
Holstein Steers71.00110.00
Commercial Cows – 14360.0089.00
Canners & Cutters59.00Down
Butcher Bulls – 2060.00105.00
Bred Cows BH – 35425.001000.00
Cow/Calf Pairs – 1 /unit1300.00
Medium & Large Frame Heifers 
200-300# – 7112.00152.50
300-400# – 31112.00170.00
400-500# – 61112.00180.00
500-600# – 46111.00166.00
600-700# – 7890.00139.00
700-800# – 2488.00129.00
800 lbs. & # – 2063.00124.00
Medium & Large Frame Steers & Bulls 
200-300# – 7120.00150.00
300-400# – 34120.00198.00
400-500# – 59120.00206.00
500-600# – 63120.00180.00
600-700# – 45120.00159.00
700-800# – 46104.00146.00
800 & up# – 5091.00137.00
Baby Calves – 24150.00Down
Market Hogs – 114
200-220#42.00
220-260#45.0048.00
260-300#45.0048.00
Light sows
300-450#17.0042.00
Heavy sows
450# & up42.5048.50
heavy boars
290# & up7.0027.00
feeder pigs by HD25.0055.00
Lambs /145#146.00
Sheep77.0095.00
Goats / Young225.00287.50
Goats / Adults110.00200.00

ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
hay & straw report 
straw
Loads – 24 Bales – 632
Avg.2.15
Oat Straw1.002.50
Wheat straw0.755.00
Hay
Loads – 107 Bales – 2,677
Avg.2.26
1st cut hay1.002.50
2nd cut hay0.356.00
3rd cut hay2.005.50
4th cut hay2.002.00
Round bales8.0042.50
Loads – 93 Bales – 186
Avg.17.85
large square bales15.0080.00
Loads – 62 Bales – 127
Avg.32.10

ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Poultry Barn Market report 
Total Coops – 78 Total Misc. – 56 
Heavy Hens4.005.50
Roosters4.0011.00
Guineas10.00
Ducks5.0011.00
Turkeys35.0040.00
Rabbits / Bunnies5.0055.00
Calves65.00
Eggs
Jumbo white1.50
Jumbo brown1.75
Ex. lg. brown0.751.25
Large white1.00
Large brown0.751.75

