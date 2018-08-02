17 selected for AgriPOWER class

COLUMBUS — Seventeen farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected for the 2018-2019 AgriPOWER Institute, Ohio Farm Bureau’s training program designed to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture.

The yearlong program consists of multiple two-to-three-day training sessions that focus on public policy issues facing agriculture and the food industry.

Class X members are Megan Dresbach of Circleville, Katie Esselburn of Shreve, Kayla Finton of Coshocton, Doug Franz of Mt. Gilead, Amy Hamilton of Hillsboro, Amanda Hill of Marion, Jacob Hoelscher of Osgood, Sarah Ison of Moscow, Bailey Morrell of Wooster, Vicky Popp of Cincinnati, Trish Preston of Canal Winchester, Ashley Rose of New Vienna, Aubry Fowler-Shaw of Thornville, Sara Tallmadge of Loudonville, Lindsey Walls of Defiance, Laramie Wells of Russellville and Jonathan Zucker of Marion.

Throughout the year, participants will develop skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications.

