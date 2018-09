2018 Belmont County Fair sale results

By Other News

Sept. 4, 2018

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 78 (beef)

Average: $3.93/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Colten Luyster

Bid: $7.50/pound

Weight: 1,315 pounds

Buyer: Belmont Petroleum and Colerain IGA

Reserve champion: Megan Garrison

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,275 pounds

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

FEEDER HEIFERS

Grand champion exhibitor: Elly Castello

Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 601 pounds

Buyer: Lazy G Farm

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Pryor

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 563 pounds

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion exhibitor: Hannah Kemp

Bid: $2.20/pound Weight: 700 pounds

Buyer: Ohio Valley Metal Roofing

Reserve champion exhibitor: Robert Cain

Bid: $2.20/pound Weight: 552 pounds

Buyer: Jefferson Landmark

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 170

Average: $4.84/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Karli Detling

Bid: $21/pound Weight: 280 pounds

Buyer: Convenient Food Mart

Reserve champion exhibitor: Jozelle Bostic

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 281 pounds

Buyer: Young Cattle Co., Carrollton Livestock Auction, Pike 40 Restaurant and D&J Sales

LAMBS

Grand champion exhibitor: Colten Luyster

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 151 pounds

Buyer: Young Cattle Co., Pike 40 Restaurant and D&J Sales

Reserve champion exhibitor: Joshua DeNoble

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Belmont Mills

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 59

Average: $7.40/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Megan Garrison

Bid: $28/pound Weight: 98 pounds

Buyer: Young Cattle Co., Don Jones for 95th District State Representative, Pike 40 Restaurant and D&J Sales

Reserve champion exhibitor: Isabella Thalman

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 107 pounds

Buyer: XTO Energy

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 18

Average: $468.06

Grand champion exhibitor: Ayson McBride

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion exhibitor: Zachary Greenlee

Bid: $600

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

CHICKENS

Number of Lots (all poultry combined): 39

Average: $448.72

Grand champion exhibitor: Hannah Kemp

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: KFC and A&W

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kasslyn Dornon

Buyer: Citizens National Bank

TURKEYS

Grand champion exhibitor: Lauren Blon

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Cecil Construction

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Bon

Buyer: Harris Farms

DUCKS

Grand champion exhibitor: Karl Kain

Bid: $750

Buyer: Homeland Realty

Reserve champion exhibitor: Abby Berhalter

Bid: $500

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

