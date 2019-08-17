2019 Butler County Fair sale totals $229,786.10

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
Aug. 8, 2019
Sale Total: $229,786.10
Total Lots: 209
POULTRY
Number of Pens: 20
Average: $333 without champions
Grand champion: Luke Ansell
Bid: $750
Buyer: Karns Landscaping & Lawn Care
Reserve grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources
Charity poultry: Butler Livestock Club
Bid: $2000
Proceeds to benefit: Lighthouse Foundation
Buyer: Keystone Ridge Design
RABBITS
Number of Pens: 19
Average: $508.82 without champions
Grand champion: Sarah Brandon
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Hampton Mechanical Inc.
Reserve grand champion: Andersen Brunst
Bid: $900
Buyer: Stoughton Sanitation
MARKET GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 29
Average: $6.10 with champions; $5.68 without
Grand champion: Apryl Scott
Bid: $13/pound
Buyer: Bryan Thoma
Reserve grand champion/champion home bred: Karolina Karner
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer: AK Steel Corporation
Reserve home bred: Amelia Brown
Bid: $11.50/pound
Buyer: Butler County Ford
Champ county bred: William Schwalm
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Butler Agway
Reserve champion county bred: Walker Schwalm
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: New NW Sale Company
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 64
Average: $4.02 with champions; $3.67 without
Grand champion: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $20/pound
Buyer: Toy Pipeline
Reserve grand champion: Natalie Sheirer
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
Butler champion home bred: Mason Dupe
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: AK Steel Corporation
Reserve champion home bred: Lily Ansell
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Fairground Market and Marburger Dairy
Champion county bred: Hailie Mitchell
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Health Markets Insurance Agency
Reserve champion county bred: MaKayla King
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Big Butler Fair
Charity hog: Beef Breeding Club
Bid: $20/pound
Proceeds to benefit: Disabled Veterans of Butler County
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $6.63 with champions; $6.25 without
Grand champion: Austin Miller
Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining, Inc.
Reserve grand champion: Brielle Karns
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: West Central Equipment
Champion home bred: Ben Drake
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Congressman Mike Kelly and Congressman GT Thompson
Reserve champion home bred: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $10.25/pound
Buyer: Elliott’s Tire Service
Champion county bred: Mayson Kennedy
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Weaver Homes and Kennihan Plumbing & Heating
Reserve champion county bred: Kayley Baker
Bid: $23.50/pound
Buyer: Richards Excavating Inc.
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $2.30 with champions; $2.11 without
Grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub
Bid: $5.25/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
Reserve grand champion: Ben Allen
Bid: $4.20/pound
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources
Champion home bred: Jay Allen
Bid: $4.75/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.
Champion county bred: Brielle Karns
Bid: $4.25/pound
Buyer: JK Hydraulics, Inc.
Reserve champion county bred: Madilynn Kerr
Bid: $2.80/pound
Buyer: Kelly Chevrolet
AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN: Don Braham, Rodger Croll, Mitchell Kerr, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting and Dennis Kerr.
