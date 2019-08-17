2019 Butler County Fair sale totals $229,786.10

6
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Ben Allen sold his reserve champion steer for $4.20/lb to Penn Energy Resources, represented by Amy Gonzalez and Zach Dixon.

Aug. 8, 2019
Sale Total: $229,786.10
Total Lots: 209

POULTRY

Number of Pens: 20
Average: $333 without champions

Grand champion: Luke Ansell
Bid: $750
Buyer: Karns Landscaping & Lawn Care

Reserve grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Charity poultry: Butler Livestock Club
Bid: $2000
Proceeds to benefit: Lighthouse Foundation
Buyer: Keystone Ridge Design

RABBITS

Number of Pens: 19
Average: $508.82 without champions

Grand champion: Sarah Brandon
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Hampton Mechanical Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Andersen Brunst
Bid: $900
Buyer: Stoughton Sanitation

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 29
Average: $6.10 with champions; $5.68 without

Grand champion: Apryl Scott
Bid: $13/pound
Buyer: Bryan Thoma

Reserve grand champion/champion home bred: Karolina Karner
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer: AK Steel Corporation

Reserve home bred: Amelia Brown
Bid: $11.50/pound
Buyer: Butler County Ford

Champ county bred: William Schwalm
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Butler Agway

Reserve champion county bred: Walker Schwalm
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: New NW Sale Company

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 64
Average: $4.02 with champions; $3.67 without

Grand champion: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $20/pound
Buyer: Toy Pipeline

Reserve grand champion: Natalie Sheirer
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Butler champion home bred: Mason Dupe
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: AK Steel Corporation

Reserve champion home bred: Lily Ansell
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Fairground Market and Marburger Dairy

Champion county bred: Hailie Mitchell
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Health Markets Insurance Agency

Reserve champion county bred: MaKayla King
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Big Butler Fair

Charity hog: Beef Breeding Club
Bid: $20/pound
Proceeds to benefit: Disabled Veterans of Butler County
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $6.63 with champions; $6.25 without

Grand champion: Austin Miller
Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining, Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Brielle Karns
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: West Central Equipment

Champion home bred: Ben Drake
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Congressman Mike Kelly and Congressman GT Thompson

Reserve champion home bred: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $10.25/pound
Buyer: Elliott’s Tire Service

Champion county bred: Mayson Kennedy
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Weaver Homes and Kennihan Plumbing & Heating

Reserve champion county bred: Kayley Baker
Bid: $23.50/pound
Buyer: Richards Excavating Inc.

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $2.30 with champions; $2.11 without

Grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub
Bid: $5.25/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Ben Allen
Bid: $4.20/pound
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Champion home bred: Jay Allen
Bid: $4.75/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Champion county bred: Brielle Karns
Bid: $4.25/pound
Buyer: JK Hydraulics, Inc.

Reserve champion county bred: Madilynn Kerr
Bid: $2.80/pound
Buyer: Kelly Chevrolet

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN: Don Braham, Rodger Croll, Mitchell Kerr, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting and Dennis Kerr.

Butler County Fair Charity Chickens
The Butler Livestock Club sold their charity poultry for $2,000 to Keystone Ridge Design. The proceeds will benefit the Lighthouse Foundation.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Karolina Karner sold her reserve champion meat goat for $9.50/pound to AK Steel Corporation, represented by Ken Laughlin.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Natalie Sheirer sold her reserve champion market hog for $11/pound to Amerikohl Mining, represented by Chris and Don Stewart, Derek Stewart, Gracelyn and Madison Stewart, Devan Davis and Ayden Davis.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Thoma's Meat Market, represented by Brycen and Brad Thoma, bought April Scott's grand champion meat goat for $13/pound.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Chickens
Kaitlin Eichenlaub sold her reserve champion chickens to Penn Energy Resources, represented by Amy Gonzalez and Zach Dixon, for $2,300.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Rylee Colteryahn sold the grand champion market hog for $20/pound to Toy Pipeline Contractors, represented by Derek, Madalyn and Hannah Davis.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Chickens
Luke Ansell sold his grand champion chickens to Karns Landscaping, represented by Colton and Cameron Karns, for $750.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Ben Allen sold his reserve champion steer for $4.20/lb to Penn Energy Resources, represented by Amy Gonzalez and Zach Dixon.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Austin Miller sold the grand champion lamb for $16 a pound to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John Stilley, Maggie Ivan and Jamie, April, Denise, Lilly, Nolan, Mallary and Alice Stilly.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Steer
John and Denise Stilley, Steve Vincent and Chris and Don Stewart, representing Amerikohl Mining, bought Kaitlin Eichenlaub's grand champion steer for $5.25 a pound.
Butler County Fair Charity Hog
The Beef Breeding Club sold their charity hog to Amerikohl Mining for $20/pound. The proceeds will benefit Disabled Veterans of Butler County.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Rabbits
Andersen Brunst sold the reserve champion meat rabbits to Lewis and Stacy Stoughton of Stoughton Sanitation for $900.
Butler County Fair Grand Champion Rabbits
Jason Boyd and Joe Reed bought Sarah Brandon's grand champion rabbits for Hampton Mechanical for $1,500.
Butler County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Brielle Karns sold her reserve champion lamb to West Central Equipment, represented by Gary Karns, Drew Tritch and Warren Soergel, for $12 a pound.
