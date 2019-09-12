2019 Canfield Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

STEERS

Grand champion: Josie Baird

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,400 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Abbie Mellott

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,345 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Rate of gain: Madison Baird

Senior showmanship: Karlee Banks

Intermediate showmanship: Payton Henderson

Senior skillathon: Emily Hemphill

Intermediate skillathon: Conor Henderson

Junior skillathon: Cheyenne Burt

HOGS

Grand champion: Katie Campbell

Bid: $40/pound Weight: 270 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion and beginner skillathon: Brooke Gibbs

Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 254 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Senior showmanship and senior skillathon: Cheyenne Heffner

Intermediate showmanship: Taylor Witted

Junior showmanship: Leonard Cash

Intermediate skillathon: Maggie Byers

Junior skillathon: Katie Byers

LAMBS

Grand champion and intermediate showmanship: Josie Baird

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 141 pounds

Buyer: State Rep. Don Manning

Reserve champion: Kristen Campbell

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 120 pounds

Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement

Grand champion carcass: Noah Kramer

Bid: $5.00/pound Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: Rulli Bros. Markets

Reserve champion: Josie Baird

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Rankin’s Meat Market

Rate of gain: Ryan Ruthrauff

Senior showmanship: Wyatt Baird

Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Natalie Campbell

Senior skillathon: Dylan Fair

Intermediate skillathon: Katie Campbell

GOATS

Grand champion dairy: Judson Weingart

Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 64.5 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

Reserve champion dairy: Lacie Greier

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Kenwood Construction Co.

Grand champion market: Lacie Greier

Bid: $13/pound Weight: 78.5 pounds

Buyer: ‘Joe’ Dickey Electric

Reserve champion market: Emily Hemphill

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 90.5 pounds

Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: John Moore

Bid: $3.40/pound Weight: 570 pounds

Buyer: Moore Farms

Reserve champion: Brodie Martig

Bid: $3.70/pound Weight: 582 pounds

Buyer: Witmer’s Feed & Grain

BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion heifer: Larissa Fano

Bid: $5.00/pound Weight: 504 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Home Insurance

Reserve champion heifer and intermediate skillathon: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $3.00/pound Weight: 444 pounds

Buyer: Cloverleaf Stables

Grand champion and intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 556 pounds

Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

Reserve champion feeder: Kaylie Harmon

Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 498 pounds

Buyer: Miners Tractor Sales Inc.

Senior skillathon and senior showmanship: Cheyenne Heffner

Junior skillathon and junior showmanship: Natalie Campbell

RABBITS

Grand champion meat rabbits: Marisa Maillis

Bid: $160

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

Reserve champion meat rabbits: Kearstin Rummel

Bid: $150

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

Grand champion fryer rabbits: Marisa Maillis

Bid: $200

Buyer: Frank and Tina Imburgia

Reserve champion fryer rabbits: Matthew Sinley

Bid: $200

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

DAIRY GOAT MILK FUDGE

Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott

Reserve champion: Colton Weingart

CHICKEN BROILERS

Grand champion: Aidan Pellin

Bid: $500

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

Reserve champion: Autumn Ridzon

Bid: $325

Buyer: Ted & Virginia Campbell

MARKET DUCKS

Grand champion: Kendra McCusker

Bid: $400

Buyer: Dean’s Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Kylie Smith

Bid: $400

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Justin Snyder

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Jeff Taylor and Denise Tomko

Reserve champion: Payton Manasco

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: DPH Architecture

