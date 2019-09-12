2019 Canfield Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
STEERS
Grand champion: Josie Baird
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,400 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion: Abbie Mellott
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,345 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Rate of gain: Madison Baird
Senior showmanship: Karlee Banks
Intermediate showmanship: Payton Henderson
Senior skillathon: Emily Hemphill
Intermediate skillathon: Conor Henderson
Junior skillathon: Cheyenne Burt
HOGS
Grand champion: Katie Campbell
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion and beginner skillathon: Brooke Gibbs
Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Senior showmanship and senior skillathon: Cheyenne Heffner
Intermediate showmanship: Taylor Witted
Junior showmanship: Leonard Cash
Intermediate skillathon: Maggie Byers
Junior skillathon: Katie Byers
LAMBS
Grand champion and intermediate showmanship: Josie Baird
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 141 pounds
Buyer: State Rep. Don Manning
Reserve champion: Kristen Campbell
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 120 pounds
Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement
Grand champion carcass: Noah Kramer
Bid: $5.00/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Rulli Bros. Markets
Reserve champion: Josie Baird
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Rankin’s Meat Market
Rate of gain: Ryan Ruthrauff
Senior showmanship: Wyatt Baird
Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Natalie Campbell
Senior skillathon: Dylan Fair
Intermediate skillathon: Katie Campbell
GOATS
Grand champion dairy: Judson Weingart
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 64.5 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda
Reserve champion dairy: Lacie Greier
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Kenwood Construction Co.
Grand champion market: Lacie Greier
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 78.5 pounds
Buyer: ‘Joe’ Dickey Electric
Reserve champion market: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 90.5 pounds
Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Grand champion: John Moore
Bid: $3.40/pound Weight: 570 pounds
Buyer: Moore Farms
Reserve champion: Brodie Martig
Bid: $3.70/pound Weight: 582 pounds
Buyer: Witmer’s Feed & Grain
BEEF FEEDERS
Grand champion heifer: Larissa Fano
Bid: $5.00/pound Weight: 504 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Home Insurance
Reserve champion heifer and intermediate skillathon: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $3.00/pound Weight: 444 pounds
Buyer: Cloverleaf Stables
Grand champion and intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 556 pounds
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.
Reserve champion feeder: Kaylie Harmon
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 498 pounds
Buyer: Miners Tractor Sales Inc.
Senior skillathon and senior showmanship: Cheyenne Heffner
Junior skillathon and junior showmanship: Natalie Campbell
RABBITS
Grand champion meat rabbits: Marisa Maillis
Bid: $160
Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell
Reserve champion meat rabbits: Kearstin Rummel
Bid: $150
Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell
Grand champion fryer rabbits: Marisa Maillis
Bid: $200
Buyer: Frank and Tina Imburgia
Reserve champion fryer rabbits: Matthew Sinley
Bid: $200
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda
DAIRY GOAT MILK FUDGE
Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott
Reserve champion: Colton Weingart
CHICKEN BROILERS
Grand champion: Aidan Pellin
Bid: $500
Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell
Reserve champion: Autumn Ridzon
Bid: $325
Buyer: Ted & Virginia Campbell
MARKET DUCKS
Grand champion: Kendra McCusker
Bid: $400
Buyer: Dean’s Funeral Home
Reserve champion: Kylie Smith
Bid: $400
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Justin Snyder
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Jeff Taylor and Denise Tomko
Reserve champion: Payton Manasco
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: DPH Architecture
