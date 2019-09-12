Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 12, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Build a greenhouse. Andrew Kotlarsic will hold a greenhouse workshop Sept. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton.

Cost is $15. To register, call 440-834-4656.

Kotlarsic will display his finished portable greenhouse and talk about tools, materials and construction techniques.

