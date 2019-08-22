2019 Cuyahoga County Fair sale results

Cuyahoga County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Hannah Stasiuk's 1,163 pound grand champion steer sold for $2.70 a pound to Nordonia Landscape Supply, Chris Posey.

Aug. 10, 2019

STEER

Grand champion: Hannah Stasiuk
Bid: $2.70/pound              Weight: 1,163 pounds
Buyer: Nordonia Landscape Supply, Chris Posey

HOGS

Grand champion: Alex Hechko
Bid: $2.30/pound              Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Paul and Kathy Hechko

Reserve champion: Stosh Skoczen
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: Prettyman Farms

LAMBS

Grand champion: Henry Pierce
Bid: $2.35/pound              Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Charlie Hosta

Reserve champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $2/pound              Weight: 126 pounds
Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of 2: Andrew Koranda
Bid: $175
Buyer: Beth Durda

Reserve champion pen of 2: Vanessa Martin
Bid: $170
Buyer: Linda Macek

Grand champion pen of 3: Chloe Millard
Bid: $170
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Reserve champion pen of 3: Matthew Millard
Bid: $100
Buyer: Beth Durda

QUAIL

Grand champion pen of 6: Vivian Blondin
Bid: $155
Buyer: Jerry Zajicek

Reserve champion pen of 6: Judah Blondin
Bid: $160
Buyer: Veronica Martin

CHICKENS

Grand champion pen of 3: Nathan Demarest
Bid: $500Weight: 26.3 pounds
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Reserve champion pen of 3: Jessica Plogger
Bid: $210Weight: 23.6 pounds
Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping

DUCKS

Grand champion pen of 3: Cora Blondin
Bid: $250Weight: 24.3 pounds
Buyer: Skoczen family

TURKEYS

Grand champion pen of 2: Judah Blondin
Bid: $200Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: Bennett and Robin Pierce

Reserve champion pen of 2: Henry Pierce
Bid: $325              Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Fairboard

GOAT

Grand champion: Stosh Skoczen
Bid: $500Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: Creekside Engineering

