2019 Mercer County Fair sale totals $128,929.95

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

August 2, 2019

Sale Total: $128,929.95

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 71

Average: $3.59/pound with champions, $3.12/pound without.

Grand champion market hog: Leah Hostetler

Bid: $31/poundWeight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Timbercreek Restaurant

Reserve champion market hog: Carson Ligo

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 243 pounds

Buyer: SJA Transport Service

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 5

Average: $19.93/pound with champions, $11.19/pound without.

Numbers of Pens: 3 Average: $16.47/pound

Grand champion market rabbit: Zechariah Benjamin

Bid: $40/poundWeight: 3.3 pounds

Buyer: Tomeo Farms Husqverna Parts Sales Service

Reserve champion market rabbit: Lauren Best

Bid: $35/poundWeight: 6.7 pounds

Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze

POULTRY

Number of Market Lots: 12

Average: $20.02/pound with champions, $11.14/pound without.

Grand champion meat poultry: Addison Olson

Bid: $105/poundWeight: 27.4 pounds

Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry

Reserve champion meat poultry: Marigrace Garvis

Bid: $13/poundWeight: 26 pounds

Buyer: Watson’s Inc.

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 21

Average: $5.82/pound with champions, $4.92/pound without.

Grand champion market goat: Chance Rains

Bid: $20/poundWeight: 90 pounds

Buyer: Donofrio’s Food Center

Reserve champion market goat: Audrey Lawrence

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 96 pounds

Buyer: Watsons Inc.

LAMB

Number of Market Lots: 17

Average: $8.89/pound with champions, $4.27/pound without.

Grand champion market lamb: Bailey Kasbee

Bid: $60/poundWeight: 138 pounds

Buyer: Dononfrio’s Food Center

Reserve champion market lamb: Carlin Ligo

Bid: $16/poundWeight: 147 pounds

Buyer: Dononfrio’s Food Center

BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 12

Average: $2.05/pound with champions, $1.82/pound without.

Grand champion market beef: Carlin Ligo

Bid: $3/poundWeight: 1,282 pounds

Buyer: Hoss’s Steak and Sea House

Reserve champion market beef: Hayden Maine

Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 1,347 pounds

Buyer: DJ’s Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing

CHEESE

July 31, 2019

Cheese Auction Sale Total: $10,125

Number of Lots: 18

Average: $562.50 with benefit baskets

Highest cheese yield winner: Makenna Mase

Bid: $900Cheese Yield: 9.2 pounds

Buyer: Huzzy Refrigeration

2019 Mercer County Fair Sale 1 of 12