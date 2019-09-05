2019 Mercer County Fair sale totals $128,929.95

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
August 2, 2019
Sale Total: $128,929.95
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 71
Average: $3.59/pound with champions, $3.12/pound without.
Grand champion market hog: Leah Hostetler
Bid: $31/poundWeight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Timbercreek Restaurant
Reserve champion market hog: Carson Ligo
Bid: $7/poundWeight: 243 pounds
Buyer: SJA Transport Service
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Average: $19.93/pound with champions, $11.19/pound without.
Numbers of Pens: 3 Average: $16.47/pound
Grand champion market rabbit: Zechariah Benjamin
Bid: $40/poundWeight: 3.3 pounds
Buyer: Tomeo Farms Husqverna Parts Sales Service
Reserve champion market rabbit: Lauren Best
Bid: $35/poundWeight: 6.7 pounds
Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze
POULTRY
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $20.02/pound with champions, $11.14/pound without.
Grand champion meat poultry: Addison Olson
Bid: $105/poundWeight: 27.4 pounds
Buyer: Wagler’s Camp Perry
Reserve champion meat poultry: Marigrace Garvis
Bid: $13/poundWeight: 26 pounds
Buyer: Watson’s Inc.
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 21
Average: $5.82/pound with champions, $4.92/pound without.
Grand champion market goat: Chance Rains
Bid: $20/poundWeight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Donofrio’s Food Center
Reserve champion market goat: Audrey Lawrence
Bid: $6/poundWeight: 96 pounds
Buyer: Watsons Inc.
LAMB
Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: $8.89/pound with champions, $4.27/pound without.
Grand champion market lamb: Bailey Kasbee
Bid: $60/poundWeight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Dononfrio’s Food Center
Reserve champion market lamb: Carlin Ligo
Bid: $16/poundWeight: 147 pounds
Buyer: Dononfrio’s Food Center
BEEF
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $2.05/pound with champions, $1.82/pound without.
Grand champion market beef: Carlin Ligo
Bid: $3/poundWeight: 1,282 pounds
Buyer: Hoss’s Steak and Sea House
Reserve champion market beef: Hayden Maine
Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 1,347 pounds
Buyer: DJ’s Smokehouse and Howard and Son Meat Packing
CHEESE
July 31, 2019
Cheese Auction Sale Total: $10,125
Number of Lots: 18
Average: $562.50 with benefit baskets
Highest cheese yield winner: Makenna Mase
Bid: $900Cheese Yield: 9.2 pounds
Buyer: Huzzy Refrigeration
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!