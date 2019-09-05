Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 5, 2019

MERCER COUNTY (Pa.)

Master gardener meet and greet. There will be a Meet and Greet with master gardeners Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., to answer questions about becoming a Penn State master gardener and the application process.

It will take place at the Penn State Extension Office-Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

The master gardener program consists of a volunteer training course. Weekly classes will be held from Oct. 3 through March 2020. In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, candidates must agree to volunteer 50 hours to Penn State Extension.

There is a program fee of $200. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 25. For an application, contact the Mercer Extension Office at 724-662-3141 or MercerExt@psu.edu, by Sept. 20.

