2019 Ohio State Fair butter display honors Apollo 11 mission

2019 ohio state fair butter sculpture
The Ohio State Fair’s annual butter display, sponsored by the American Dairy Association Mideast, pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. (photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast)

The annual butter cow display at the Ohio State Fair is out of this world.

The life-sized butter sculptures pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, said the American Dairy Association Mideast, the group that sponsors the annual display.

The display, unveiled on July 23 in Columbus, features a butter sculpture of an iconic scene from that day: Ohio native Neil Armstrong standing next to the lunar module Eagle, saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface, the dairy association said.

The entire Apollo 11 crew — Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins — was also recreated in butter. Next to the astronauts are the traditional butter cow and calf, mainstays at the annual display.

Visitors to the fair can see the display in the Dairy Products Building at the Ohio Expo Center from July 24 to Aug. 4.

The sculptures are formed from about 2,200 pounds of butter, the dairy association said. Five sculptors worked for about 400 hours in a 46-degree cooler to complete the display.

Butter from 55-pound blocks is layered on steel frames to bring the sculptures to life, with fine details being added last.

2019 Ohio State Fair Butter Display
1 of 4
Life-size butter sculptures of the Apollo 11 space crew are featured in this year’s annual butter display presented by the American Dairy Association Mideast. (photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast)
The annual butter display honors the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and includes sculptures of Neil Armstrong saluting the American flag next to the lunar module, the full Apollo 11 crew, the official Apollo 11 patch and the traditional butter cow and calf. (photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast)
This year’s butter calf dons an ear tag, which dairy farmers use for cow identification and record keeping, that honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. More than 500,000 people are expected to visit the annual butter display at the Ohio State Fair. (photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast)
The moment Ohio native Neil Armstrong saluted the flag after planting it on the surface of the moon is commemorated in butter at the Ohio State Fair 50 years after the Apollo 11 mission. (photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Mideast)

  1. 2200 pounds of butter? And what’s done with it after the sculpturing?

    17% of Americans are food deprived… andOhio plays with food?

