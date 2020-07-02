2020 Harrison County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information, photos taken by Stephanie Birney)
June 26, 2020
Sale Total: $414,398.65
STEERS
Grand champion: Madison Young
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyers: Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance; D&J Sales & Service
Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,331 pounds
Buyers: D&J Sales & Service; Paris & Washington Insurance
Rate of gain: Bristol Tipton
HOGS
Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 271 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Reserve champion: Rylee Pelegreen
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 259 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
LAMBS
Grand champion: Nora Jackson
Bid: $24/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyers: Miric Show Cattle; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Murral Excavating; Erv-n-del Farms; Donna Pendleton; Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones
Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
MARKET GOATS
Grand champion: Ava Huffman
Bid: $1,225 Weight: 77 pounds
Buyers: Border Patrol; Wilgus & Company
Reserve champion: Jace Arnold
Bid: $1,150 Weight: 62 pounds
Buyers: Milleson Insurance; Homeland Realty
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Grand champion: Ryan Arbaugh
Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 730 pounds
Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery
Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers
Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 660 pounds
Buyer: Homeland Realty
RABBITS
Grand champion: Alexia Dennis
Bid: $900
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion: Kendra DeWees
Bid: $650
Buyer: Milleson Insurance
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $1,325
Buyer: Steve Stinkles for Prosecuting Attorney
Reserve champion: McKenna Brown
Bid: $1,200
Buyers: Attorney Lauren Knight; D&J Sales & Service
MARKET TURKEYS
Grand champion: Isabel Yeager
Bid: $2,300
Buyers: D&E Electric; Wilgus & Company; JND Livestock; Dino Piergallini & Sons
Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $950
Buyers: Encino Energy; Woodfield Savings Bank
MARKET DUCKS
Grand champion: Thea Haney
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Katherine Eberhart
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials
Auctioneers and ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Steve Cronebaugh and Dylan Crall
Fair queen: Katherine Eberhart
Fair king: Bryan Blazeski
