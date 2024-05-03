DEP awards $2.9 million for clean diesel transportation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded $2.9 million to seven applicants for the PA State Clean Diesel Grant program, which provides financial incentives and support for fleet owners and operators to reduce air pollution from their vehicle fleets.

Vehicles produce 47% of nitrogen oxides in the air, leading to the formation of ground-level ozone. Air pollutants can affect the health of children, older people, people with lung diseases such as asthma and emphysema and those who work or are active outdoors.

The PA State Clean Diesel Grant program supports proposing impactful fleet transitions, especially those planning cost-effective, zero-emission technology replacement projects that provide air quality improvements to high traffic areas and Environmental Justice communities.

Among the awarded projects include battery-electric vehicle delivery trucks, a plug-in electric metal recycling materials handler, BEV terminal tractors, several clean diesel forklift and school bus replacements and electrified parking spaces at a regional, refrigerated freight distributor.

Multi-county applicants

Sheetz: $102,484 for 28 electrified parking spaces for transportation refrigerated tractor trailers;

UPS: $1.3 million to replace 10 diesel Class 6/7 delivery trucks with 10 BEV trucks and three BEV Class 8 terminal tractors, including two DC Fast Charging for four plugs.

United Scrap Metal: $207,042 to replace two diesel aggregate material handlers with new, clean diesel material handlers.

Collins Pine Company: $57,051 to replace two diesel forklifts with new, clean diesel forklifts.

Wilsbach Distributors: $577,283 to replace two diesel Class 7 beverage trucks with BEV trucks, including one Electric Vehicle charging station.

Fullington School Bus LLC: $364,687 to replace 15 diesel school buses with new clean diesel buses.

Ben Weitsman of Scranton: $279,405 to replace one diesel aggregate materials handler with a plug-in electric materials handler.