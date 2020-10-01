2020 Stark County Fair sale results

Grand beef
Cheyenne Myers sold her grand champion market beef for $9,000 to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg.

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 2-4; sale total: $566,674.68

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb: Grace Steiner

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Still Water Farm and Enviroscapes

Reserve champion market lamb: Landon Rohr

Bid: $2,100

Buyer: Still Water Farm and Santmyer Oil

Grand champion carcass lamb: Isaac Rohr

Bid: $325

Buyer: Mama Troyer’s Goat Milk Fudge

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Brynn Reese

Bid: $300

Buyer: County Line Homestead

Grand champion wool: Isaiah Allen

Bid: $175

Buyer: Began Goddess

Reserve champion wool: Evelyn Bryan

Bid: $155

Buyer: Rick Rindchen

Grand champion born and raised lamb: Landon Rohr

Bid: $1,375

Buyer: Beaver Excavating

Reserve champion born and raised lamb: Grace Steiner

Bid: $600

Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

HOGS

Grand champion market hog: Makenah Rohr

Bid: $2,800

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion market hog: Shelby Lewis

Bid: $950

Buyer: Louisville Physical Therapy

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Cheyenne Myers

Bid: $9,000

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion market beef: Billy Kegley

Bid: $5,500

Buyer: Anstine Machining Corp Grand champion market heifer: Reese Barstow

Bid: $3,248.79

Buyer: Biery Cheese

Reserve champion market heifer: Kylin Thorn

Bid: $3,600

Buyer: Down to Earth Lawn & Landscaping

Grand champion born and raised: Elizabeth Ashley

Bid: $3,100

Buyer: DA Cattle

Reserve champion born and raised: Kaitlyn Wentling

Bid: $2,434.16

Buyer: Northeast Ohio Endocrinolgy

CHEESE

Grand champion cheese: Morgan Campbell

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Matthew and Amy Kiko

Reserve champion cheese: Klara Pero

Bid: $1,000; Buyer: Generation Women’s Health

DAIRY

Grand champion dairy steer: Wyatt Smith

Bid: $3,000

Buyers: Jerry’s Trucking and Excavating and

Kim R Perez, Canton City Treasurer

Reserve champion dairy steer: Anthony McCracken

Bid: $1,772.51

Buyer: DA Cattle

Grand champion dairy feeder: Ashley Wentling

Bid: $1,677

Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Justin Landes

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Landes Family

RABBIT

Grand champion single fryer: Caitlyn Arbogast

Bid: $175

Buyer: Judge Dixie Park

Reserve champion single fryer: Aidain Arbogast

Bid: $125

Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic

Grand champion meat pen: Addison Godzacho

Bid: $150

Buyer: Scenic River Livestock

Reserve champion meat pen: Larry Mackey

Bid: $200

Buyer: Turf Tailors Lawn Care

POULTRY

Grand champion broiler: Sophia Dean

Bid: $1,010

Buyers: Tyson and Jennifer White, Jason Pugh Atty and Tabellion Family

Reserve champion broiler: Zeke Ballinger

Bid: $535

Buyer: Old Fashion Rootbeer

Grand champion turkey: Valerie Stroup

Bid: $315

Buyer: Judge Dixie Park

Reserve champion turkey: Addison Gazdacko

Bid: $190

Buyer: The Goose Doctors, LLC

Grand champion duck: Britton Whitacre

Bid: $320

Buyer: Judge Dixie Park

Reserve champion duck: Grace Monter

Bid: $245

Buyer: Amy & Matt Kiko

GOATS

Grand champion market dairy goat: Jenna McNeil

Bid:$375

Buyer: Tournoux Landcare

Reserve champion market dairy goat: Cayla Raber

Bid: $257.40

Buyer: Montrose Group

Grand champion market wether: Aubrey Noll

Bid: $625

Buyer: Scenic Ridge Livestock

Reserve champion market wether: Garrett Kunz

Bid: $475

Buyer: Providence Farms

