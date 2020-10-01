2020 Stark County Fair sale results

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 2-4; sale total: $566,674.68
LAMBS
Grand champion market lamb: Grace Steiner
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Still Water Farm and Enviroscapes
Reserve champion market lamb: Landon Rohr
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Still Water Farm and Santmyer Oil
Grand champion carcass lamb: Isaac Rohr
Bid: $325
Buyer: Mama Troyer’s Goat Milk Fudge
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Brynn Reese
Bid: $300
Buyer: County Line Homestead
Grand champion wool: Isaiah Allen
Bid: $175
Buyer: Began Goddess
Reserve champion wool: Evelyn Bryan
Bid: $155
Buyer: Rick Rindchen
Grand champion born and raised lamb: Landon Rohr
Bid: $1,375
Buyer: Beaver Excavating
Reserve champion born and raised lamb: Grace Steiner
Bid: $600
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance
HOGS
Grand champion market hog: Makenah Rohr
Bid: $2,800
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion market hog: Shelby Lewis
Bid: $950
Buyer: Louisville Physical Therapy
BEEF
Grand champion market beef: Cheyenne Myers
Bid: $9,000
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion market beef: Billy Kegley
Bid: $5,500
Buyer: Anstine Machining Corp Grand champion market heifer: Reese Barstow
Bid: $3,248.79
Buyer: Biery Cheese
Reserve champion market heifer: Kylin Thorn
Bid: $3,600
Buyer: Down to Earth Lawn & Landscaping
Grand champion born and raised: Elizabeth Ashley
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: DA Cattle
Reserve champion born and raised: Kaitlyn Wentling
Bid: $2,434.16
Buyer: Northeast Ohio Endocrinolgy
CHEESE
Grand champion cheese: Morgan Campbell
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Matthew and Amy Kiko
Reserve champion cheese: Klara Pero
Bid: $1,000; Buyer: Generation Women’s Health
DAIRY
Grand champion dairy steer: Wyatt Smith
Bid: $3,000
Buyers: Jerry’s Trucking and Excavating and
Kim R Perez, Canton City Treasurer
Reserve champion dairy steer: Anthony McCracken
Bid: $1,772.51
Buyer: DA Cattle
Grand champion dairy feeder: Ashley Wentling
Bid: $1,677
Buyer: Consumers National Bank
Reserve champion dairy feeder: Justin Landes
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Landes Family
RABBIT
Grand champion single fryer: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $175
Buyer: Judge Dixie Park
Reserve champion single fryer: Aidain Arbogast
Bid: $125
Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic
Grand champion meat pen: Addison Godzacho
Bid: $150
Buyer: Scenic River Livestock
Reserve champion meat pen: Larry Mackey
Bid: $200
Buyer: Turf Tailors Lawn Care
POULTRY
Grand champion broiler: Sophia Dean
Bid: $1,010
Buyers: Tyson and Jennifer White, Jason Pugh Atty and Tabellion Family
Reserve champion broiler: Zeke Ballinger
Bid: $535
Buyer: Old Fashion Rootbeer
Grand champion turkey: Valerie Stroup
Bid: $315
Buyer: Judge Dixie Park
Reserve champion turkey: Addison Gazdacko
Bid: $190
Buyer: The Goose Doctors, LLC
Grand champion duck: Britton Whitacre
Bid: $320
Buyer: Judge Dixie Park
Reserve champion duck: Grace Monter
Bid: $245
Buyer: Amy & Matt Kiko
GOATS
Grand champion market dairy goat: Jenna McNeil
Bid:$375
Buyer: Tournoux Landcare
Reserve champion market dairy goat: Cayla Raber
Bid: $257.40
Buyer: Montrose Group
Grand champion market wether: Aubrey Noll
Bid: $625
Buyer: Scenic Ridge Livestock
Reserve champion market wether: Garrett Kunz
Bid: $475
Buyer: Providence Farms
