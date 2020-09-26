2020 Washington County, Ohio Fair sale results

Tweet on Twitter

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 8, 2020

CHICKEN

Grand champion: Rebecca Williams

Bid: $1,225

Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Wood Heating and AC, and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC

Reserve champion: Christy Willis

Bid: $700

Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris

Bid: $525

Buyer: Haessly Lumber

TURKEY

Grand champion: Daryan Enochs

Bid: $1,325

Buyers: Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance

Reserve champion: Maclane Roe

Bid: $650

Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow

Bid: $200

Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

RABBITS

Grand champion: Lauren Zwick

Bid: $900

Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Reserve champion: Lauren Zwick

Bid: $700

Buyer: Sharon Stone Co.

Premier exhibitor: Sierra Sinclair

Bid: $600

Buyer: Jay Edwards, State Representative

GOAT

Grand champion: Jayce Kenney

Bid: $1,000

Buyers: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Lang’s Excavating

Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl

Bid: $1,250

Buyers: Hickory Hill Meats and Pine Ridge Processing

Premier exhibitor: Jillian White

Bid: $675

Buyer: Cora Marshall

LAMB

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alyssa White

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

Reserve champion: Emma Hartline

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Don Jones for State Representative for 95th District

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: Lexie Hanschumacher

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Johns Excavating LLC

Reserve champion: Emily Hoffman

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville.

Premier exhibitor: Macie Smith

Bid: $700

Buyers: Florence Creamery and Parker Corporation

MARKET STEERS

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley

Bid: $6,000

Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.

Reserve champion: Aidan Woodruff

Bid: $5,600

Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.

