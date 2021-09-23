2021 Canfield Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 2, 3 and 6, 2021
Sale total: $853,106.60
LAMBS
Grand champion: Josie Baird
Bid: $24 per pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion carcass: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $5 per pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Saddle Creek Farms Bedding
Reserve champion carcass: Josie Baird
Bid: $6.50 per pound Weight: 122 pounds
Buyer: Spring Valley Farm
FUDGE
Grand champion: Kaylee Burcaw
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts
Reserve champion: Kaylea Pinkerton
Bid: $700
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
HOGS
Grand champion: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $30 per pound Weight: 290 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Hallie Vie Burton
Bid: $26 per pound Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
BEEF
Grand champion market beef: Afton Douglas
Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 1,520 pounds
Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group
Reserve champion market beef: Zoey Douglas
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 1,510 pounds
Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group
Grand champion beef feeder: Larissa Fano
Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 618 pounds
Buyer: Spencer Meats
Reserve champion beef feeder: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 586 pounds
Buyer: Sharps Farms
Grand champion beef heifer feeder: Austin Handwork
Bid: $6.50 per pound Weight: 516 per pound
Buyer: Rogers Mill
Reserve champion beef heifer feeder: Lylah Myers
Bid: $10 per pound Weight: 436 pounds
Buyer: Kyle and Alisha Blaine
Grand champion dairy feeder: Ava Hobbins
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 598 pounds
Buyer: Advanced Land Enhancements
Reserve champion dairy feeder: Addyson Martig
Bid: $12 per pound Weight: 556 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
CHEESE COW
Grand champion: Christian Martig
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Isabel Martig
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Witmer’s Feed & Grain
GOATS
Grand champion dairy market: Zachary Norris
Bid: $500
Buyer: Scotty Lane Contracting
Reserve champion dairy market: Lacie Greier
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Joe Dickey Electric
Grand champion market: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $400
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer
Reserve champion market: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $350
Buyer: Aaron and Nancy Perkins
DUCKS
Grand Champion: Ethan Royal
Bid: $350
Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats
Reserve Champion: Luke Kolenick
Bid: $400
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda
BROILERS
Grand champion pen of two: Isaac Majirsky
Bid: $550
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery
Reserve champion pen of two: Ryan Ruthrauff
Bid: $550
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Jack McDevitt
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: The Armory at LTT
Reserve champion: Kylie Smith
Bid: $800
Buyer: Chris Burkey Plumbing
RABBITS
Grand champion fryer: Zack Weikart
Bid: $200
Buyer: William Wainio
Reserve champion fryer: Logan Fair
Bid: $300
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda
Grand champion meat pen of three: Logan Fair
Bid: $125
Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro
Reserve champion meat pen of three: Katelyn Fair
Bid: $125
Buyer: Jason Majirsky
