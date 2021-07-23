2021 Farm Science Review will be in person

LONDON, Ohio — The Ohio State University’s Farm Science Review, which was held online last year because of the pandemic, will be live and in person this year. The event is set for Sept. 21-23, at Ohio State’s Molly Caren Agricultural Center, near London.

“While research, teaching, and serving communities throughout Ohio never stopped during the pandemic, we are grateful to once again be in person, working together, to advance our industry,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State’s vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Science.

The college is the host of Farm Science Review, which brings in more than 100,000 people annually.

The event will include more than 100 educational session, 600 exhibits, a career exploration fair, field crop demonstrations and virtual reality videos of farming activities.

There will also be a new online component, called “Farm Science Review Live,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review’s manager. It’s a next big step in ramping up the event’s digital tools, which in recent years have seen the addition of a mobile app and a digital directory, both designed to help people navigate the grounds.

“Our staff has strived to make it easier for visitors to find the exhibitors and information they need. But seeing the entire 100-acre exhibit area is a tall task, especially when stopping to discuss business with exhibitors or attend a session,” Zachrich said.

“Farm Science Review Live” will help people see what they might have missed, or will let them go back to watch and learn again, he said.

Hours for Farm Science Review are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21–22, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets are $7 online, at county offices of OSU Extension and at participating agribusinesses, or $10 at the gate. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.