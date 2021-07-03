2021 Harrison County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information, photos taken by Carley Rogers)

June 25, 2021

Sale total: $555,540.25

Total lots: 421

STEERS

Number of market lots: 27

Grand champion: Jace Madzia

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,374 pounds

Buyers: Dino Piergallini & Sons, Border Patrol and Wilgus & Company

Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,380 pounds

Buyer: Eastern Construction & Excavating, Inc.

HOGS

Number of market lots: 122

Grand champion: Rylee Pelegreen

Bid: $13/pound Weight: 282 pounds

Buyer: Brightside Junction

Reserve champion: Grayden Sproull

Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 226 pounds

Buyer: Jack and Kim Kelley

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 47

Grand champion: Nora Jackson

Bid: $30/pound Weight: 126 pounds

Buyers: Donna Pendleton; Circle L Fence; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Tammy Mizer, Austin Fogle and Westin Fogle; Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones; Eberhart Service Center; Murral Excavating and Miric Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Neely Ryder

Bid: $40/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyer: K Palmer Insurance

MARKET GOATS

Number of market lots: 99

Grand champion: Ava Huffman

Bid: $3,000 Weight: 109 pounds

Buyers: Wilgus & Company, Border Patrol and Dino Piergallini & Sons

Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $1,825 Weight: 72 pounds

Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of market lots: 13

Grand champion: Gracie Rogers

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 702 pounds

Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery

Reserve champion: Leah Amaismeier

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 546 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Lauren Knight

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 21

Grand champion: Taylor Cope

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Cameron Taylor

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: David Jones Auction Service

CHICKENS

Number of pens of two: 17

Grand champion: Garrett Bossell

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Ohio Valley Metal Roofing

Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $1,800

Buyers: Owen Beetham and Dr. Porsche Beetham

MARKET DUCKS

Number of pens of two: 26

Grand champion: Grayden Sproull

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Lauren Doane

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Williams Energy

MARKET TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 30

Grand champion: Isabel Yeager

Bid: $3,500

Buyers: Dino Piergallini & Sons, JND Livestock and Ryder Farms

Reserve champion: Garrett Bossell

Bid: $2,200

Buyer: Encino Energy

Auctioneers and ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Justin Moore and Darryl Watson

Fair queen: Abbi Kelley

Fair princess: Neely Ryder

Fair prince: Cooper Koch