2021 Tuscawaras County Fair sale

Grand Champion Hog
Kaitlin Yoder sold the grand champion hog to Direct Action, Inc. for $23 per pound.

Sept. 23 and 25, 2021

LAMBS

Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $18 per pound
Buyer: Kiko 

Reserve champion: Adeline Kendle
Bid: $28 per pound
Buyer: The Carrollton Farmers Exchange

HOGS

Grand champion: Kaitlin Yoder
Bid: $23 per pound
Buyer: Direct Action, Inc.

Reserve champion: Jonathon Domer
Bid: $19 per pound
Buyers: Kendle Farms and McDonnell Farms

STEERS

Grand champion: MaKenna Oszust
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: The Kimble Company 

Reserve champion: Kaden Conrad
Bid: $5.75 per pound
Buyers: Sugar Valley Meats and Saltwell Western Store 

Bred, born and raised grand champion: Stormi Duvall
Bid: $5.50 per pound
Buyer: Sugarcreek Cartage 

Bred, born and raised reserve champion: Kenny Welch
Bid: $5.25 per pound
Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics

DAIRY STEERS

Grand champion: Garrett Quillin
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyers: Broadrun Poultry LLC and CYA Exchange LLC 

Reserve champion: Brock Daugherty
Bid: $3.75 per pound
Buyer: Willandale Golf Cart Sales 

DUCKS

Grand champion: Norah Chismar
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Schlabach Painting 

Reserve champion: Chelsea Storrie
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Novelis

GOATS

Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $900
Buyers: MA Miller Farms and MF Ag Repair, Inc. 

Reserve champion: Lillian Sproul
Bid: $1,118
Buyer: Bailey Cattle Company 

RABBIT PENS

Grand champion: Rachel Sigler
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Bob Hall Auctioneer and Cronebaugh Auction Service

Reserve champion: Brinley Poland
Bid: $900
Buyer: Vickers-Barkett Realty 

BROILERS

Grand champion: Madison Burkholder
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC 

Reserve champion: Chett Troyer
Bid: $2,900
Buyer: Mark and Lisa Yoder

TURKEY

Grand champion: Wesley Schilling
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: HRN Construction 

Reserve champion: Jacob Harpst
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: HRN Construction

