2021 Tuscawaras County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 23 and 25, 2021
LAMBS
Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $18 per pound
Buyer: Kiko
Reserve champion: Adeline Kendle
Bid: $28 per pound
Buyer: The Carrollton Farmers Exchange
HOGS
Grand champion: Kaitlin Yoder
Bid: $23 per pound
Buyer: Direct Action, Inc.
Reserve champion: Jonathon Domer
Bid: $19 per pound
Buyers: Kendle Farms and McDonnell Farms
STEERS
Grand champion: MaKenna Oszust
Bid: $8 per pound
Buyer: The Kimble Company
Reserve champion: Kaden Conrad
Bid: $5.75 per pound
Buyers: Sugar Valley Meats and Saltwell Western Store
Bred, born and raised grand champion: Stormi Duvall
Bid: $5.50 per pound
Buyer: Sugarcreek Cartage
Bred, born and raised reserve champion: Kenny Welch
Bid: $5.25 per pound
Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics
DAIRY STEERS
Grand champion: Garrett Quillin
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyers: Broadrun Poultry LLC and CYA Exchange LLC
Reserve champion: Brock Daugherty
Bid: $3.75 per pound
Buyer: Willandale Golf Cart Sales
DUCKS
Grand champion: Norah Chismar
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Schlabach Painting
Reserve champion: Chelsea Storrie
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Novelis
GOATS
Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $900
Buyers: MA Miller Farms and MF Ag Repair, Inc.
Reserve champion: Lillian Sproul
Bid: $1,118
Buyer: Bailey Cattle Company
RABBIT PENS
Grand champion: Rachel Sigler
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Bob Hall Auctioneer and Cronebaugh Auction Service
Reserve champion: Brinley Poland
Bid: $900
Buyer: Vickers-Barkett Realty
BROILERS
Grand champion: Madison Burkholder
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC
Reserve champion: Chett Troyer
Bid: $2,900
Buyer: Mark and Lisa Yoder
TURKEY
Grand champion: Wesley Schilling
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: HRN Construction
Reserve champion: Jacob Harpst
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: HRN Construction
