2022 Butler Farm Show sale

Grand Champion Rabbits
Encore Studio by Audra Jane bought Caleb Blasko's 13-pound grand champion meat rabbit pen for $1,250.

(Submitted information and photos)

Sale total: $291,154.80
Charity animal proceeds: $ 6,709
Lots: 177

BEEF

Total sales: $ 79,519.30
Lots: 29

Grand champion exhibitor: Mason Henry
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 1,377 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Reserve champion exhibitor: Ryleigh Henry
Bid: $5.20/pound Weight: 1,225 pounds
Buyer: J K Hydraulics, Inc.

Grand champion county bred beef exhibitor: Luke Frazier
Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 1,270 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy

Reserve champion county bred beef exhibitor: Garrett Miller
Bid: $3.30/pound Weight: 1,245 pounds
Buyer: Muddy Creak Animal Clinic

GOATS

Total sales: $16,096
Lots 17

Grand champion exhibitor: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $30/pound* Weight: 89
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc. 

Reserve grand champion exhibitor: Tyler Karner
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 95 pounds
Buyer: Heasley’s Nurseries, Inc.

Grand champion county bred goat exhibitor: Walker Schwalm
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 79 pounds
Buyer: West Central Equipment

Reserve champion county bred goat exhibitor: Mackenzie Schultheis
Bid: $17/per pound Weight: 110 pounds
Buyer: Fairground Market

RABBITS

Total sales: $8,875
Lots: 17

Grand champion meat pen exhibitor: Caleb Blasko
Bid: $1,250 Weight: 13 pounds
Buyer: Encore Studio by Audra Jane

Reserve champion meat pen exhibitor: Brandon Amarando
Bid: $750 Weight: 11 pounds
Buyer: Lola Engery

LAMBS

Total sales: $ 51,249.25
Lots: 44

Grand champion exhibitor: Josh Fry
Bid: $23/pound Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Butler Agway

Reserve champion exhibitor: Morgan Teets
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Health Markets Insurance Agency

Grand champion home bred exhibitor: Rylee Colteryahn
Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Toy Pipeline Contractors

Reserve champion home bred exhibitor: Katelyn Kerr
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Kerr’s Auction Service, Martin Trucking & Ag, Kerr Autobody

Grand Champion county bred exhibitor: Katelyn Kerr
Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 141 pounds
Buyer: Centerline Boring

Reserve champion county bred exhibitor: Jackson Dupe
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 125
Buyer: West Central Equipment

HOGS

Total sales: $121,781.25
Lots: 77

Grand champion exhibitor: Josh Fry
Bid: $44/pound* Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Karns Landscape & Lawncare, Karns Supply, Karns Club Lambs

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kylee Peterson
Bid: $20/pound* Weight: 278
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining

Grand champion home bred exhibitor: Lily Ansell
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 284 pounds
Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Reserve champion home bred exhibitor: Mason Dupe
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 239 pounds
Buyer: Sportsman’s Supply

Grand champion county bred exhibitor: Morgan Teets
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Lola Engery

Reserve champion county bred exhibitor: Drew Kerkan
Bid: $14.50/pound Weight: 242 pounds
Buyer: Stacey Enck

