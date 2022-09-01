Columbiana County Fair competitors advance to National Pedal Pull Championship

Colbie Koons and Greycen Johnson sped past their competition at the Columbiana County Fair last month to advance to the state championship and eventually earn a trip to the National Pedal Pull Championship.

Koons, of Salem, Ohio, swept the 5-year-old division at her hometown fair to qualify for the state championship pull at the Hartford Independent Fair in Croton, Ohio, on Aug. 13. Incidentally, her streak was just beginning as she managed to stay undefeated and returned home as the Ohio State Champion 5-year-old girl.

Johnson, of East Palestine, Ohio, advanced to the state competition with a second-place finish in the 4-year-old division at the Columbiana County Fair and moved on to nationals with a third-place finish among Ohio’s top competitors at the Hartford Independent Fair.

The pair will compete for the national pedal pull championship in their respective age groups on Sept. 24 at The Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.