2022 Ohio agricultural fair schedule

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture today released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2022 fair season June 11, and the season will wrap up Oct. 15 with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Ohio State Fair (Columbus) is July 27-Aug. 7.

County Fairs Dates

Adams (West Union) July 10-July 16

Allen (Lima) Aug. 19-Aug. 27

Ashland (Ashland) Sept. 18-Sept. 24

Ashtabula (Jefferson) Aug. 9-Aug. 14

Athens (Athens) Aug. 5-Aug. 13

Auglaize (Wapakoneta) July 31-Aug. 6

Belmont (St. Clairsville) Sept. 5-Sept. 11

Brown (Georgetown) Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Butler (Hamilton) July 24-July 30

Carroll (Carrollton) July 18-July 24

Champaign (Urbana) Aug. 5-Aug. 12

Clark (Springfield) July 22-July 29

Clermont (Owensville) July 24-July 30

Clinton (Wilmington) July 9-July 16

Columbiana (Lisbon) Aug. 1-Aug. 7

Coshocton (Coshocton) Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Crawford (Bucyrus) July 18-July 23

Cuyahoga (Berea) Aug. 9-Aug. 14

Darke (Greenville) Aug. 19-Aug. 27

Defiance (Hicksville) Aug. 20-Aug. 27

Delaware (Delaware) Sept. 17-Sept. 24

Erie (Sandusky) Aug. 9-Aug. 14

Fairfield (Lancaster) Oct. 9-Oct. 15

Fayette (Wash. C.H.) July 18-July 23

Franklin (Hilliard) July 18-July 24

Fulton (Wauseon) Sept. 2-Sept. 8

Gallia (Gallipolis) Aug. 1-Aug. 6

Geauga (Burton) Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Greene (Xenia) July 31-Aug. 6

Guernsey (Old Wash.) Sept. 12-Sept. 18

Hamilton (Carthage) Aug. 11-Aug. 14

Hancock (Findlay) Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Hardin (Kenton) Sept. 6-Sept. 11

Harrison (Cadiz) June 20-June 25

Henry (Napoleon) Aug. 11-Aug. 18

Highland (Hillsboro) Sept. 4-Sept. 10

Hocking (Logan) Sept. 12-Sept. 17

Holmes (Millersburg) Aug. 8-Aug. 13

Huron (Norwalk) Aug. 15-Aug. 20

Jackson (Wellston) July 14-July 23

Jefferson (Smithfield) Aug. 14-Aug. 21

Knox (Mt. Vernon) July 24-July 30

Lake (Painesville) July 26-July 31

Lawrence (Proctorville) July 9-July 16

Logan (Bellefontaine) July 10-July 16

Lorain (Wellington) Aug. 21-Aug.28

Lucas (Maumee) July 11-July 17

Madison (London) July 9-July 16

Mahoning (Canfield) Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Marion (Marion) July 4-July 9

Medina (Medina) Aug. 1-Aug. 7

Meigs (Pomeroy) Aug. 15-Aug. 20

Mercer (Celina) Aug. 12-Aug. 18

Miami (Troy) Aug. 12-Aug. 18

Monroe (Woodsfield) Aug. 22-Aug. 27

Montgomery (Dayton) July 10-July 16

Morgan (Mcconnelsville) Sept. 6-Sept. 10

Morrow (Mt. Gilead) Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Muskingum (Zanesville) Aug. 14-Aug. 20

Noble (Caldwell) Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Ottawa (Oak Harbor)July 18-July 24

Paulding (Paulding) June 11-June 18

Perry (New Lexington) July 18-July 23

Pickaway (Circleville) June 18-June 25

Pike (Piketon) July 29-Aug. 6

Portage (Randolph) Aug. 23-Aug. 28

Preble (Eaton) July 30-Aug. 6

Putnam (Ottawa) June 20-June 25

Richland (Mansfield) Aug. 7-Aug. 13

Ross (Chillicothe) Aug. 6-Aug. 13

Sandusky (Fremont) Aug. 22-Aug. 28

Scioto (Lucasville) Aug. 8-Aug. 13

Seneca (Tiffin) July 25-July 31

Shelby (Sidney) July 24-July 30

Stark (Canton) Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Summit (Tallmadge) July 26-July 31

Trumbull (Cortland) July 12-July 17

Tuscarawas (Dover) Sept. 19-Sept. 25

Union (Marysville) July 24-July 30

Van Wert (Van Wert) Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Vinton (Mcarthur) July 25-July 30

Warren (Lebanon) July 18-July 23

Washington (Marietta) Sept. 3-Sept. 6

Wayne (Wooster) Sept. 10-Sept. 15

Williams (Montpelier) Sept. 10-Sept. 15

Wood (Bowling Green) Aug. 1-Aug. 8

Wyandot (Up. Sandusky) Sept. 12-Sept. 17

Independent Fairs Dates

Albany (Athens Co.) Sept. 7-Sept. 11

Attica (Seneca Co.) Aug. 9-Aug. 13

Barlow (Washington Co.) Sept. 22-Sept. 25

Bellville (Richland Co.) Sept. 14-Sept. 17

Hartford (Licking Co.) Aug. 7-Aug. 13

Loudonville (Ashland Co.) Oct. 4-Oct. 8

Richwood (Union Co.) Aug. 31-Sept. 5