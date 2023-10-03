2023 Belmont County Fair Sale results

Sept. 7, 2023
Sale Total: $820,894.25
STEERS
Grand champion: Rylan Luyster
Bid: $8.50/lb
Weight: 1,391 lbs
Buyer: Gulfport Energy
Reserve champion: Avery Young
Bid:$ 30/lb
Weight: 1,369 lbs
Buyers: D J Sales & Service, Randall L Gallagher Memorials, Bluegrass Stockyard, RJC Cattle Company, Capstone Holdings and Broke Ass Farms
HOGS
Grand champion: Ronald Duvall
Bid: $48/lb
Weight: 293 lbs
Buyer: EQT Corporation
Reserve champion: Derick Garrison
Bid: $56/lb
Weight: 257 lbs
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club
LAMBS
Grand champion: Ella Pietranton
Bid: $16/lb
Weight: 129 lbs
Buyer: D & J Sales and Service
Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $11/lb
Weight 143 lbs
Buyer: Capstone Holdings
GOATS
Grand champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $36/lb
Weight: 90 lbs
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services
Reserve champion: Khloe Taylor
Bid: $16/lb
Weight: 101 lbs
Buyer: Citizens National Bank
RABBITS (PEN OF 3)
Grand champion: Landon Feldner
Bid: $700
Buyer: Joe’s Tire
Reserve champion: Adalynn Hanes
Bid: $700
Buyer: KFC and A&W Root Beer
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Brandie Elerick
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Barnesville Dairy Queen
Reserve champion: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Lydia Fuchs
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: WVU Medicine
Reserve champion: Austin Taylor
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream
DUCKS
Grand champion: Anna Kain
Bid: $1,975
Buyers: Butler’s Hickory Spring Farm and Memories on National Road Event Center
Reserve champion: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Citizens National Banks
DAIRY FEEDER
Reserve champion: Robbie Saffell
Bid: $3.25/lb
Weight: 636 lbs
Buyer: David and Marsha Ward
FEEDER STEER
Reserve champion: Payton Dudzik
Bid: $8/lb
Weight: 623 lbs
Buyer: Dwight Shugert Farms
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!