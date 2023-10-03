2023 Belmont County Fair Sale results

By -
0
92
Austin Taylor’s reserve champion broilers sold for $1,700 to Equitrans Midstream. (Submitted photo)

Sept. 7, 2023
Sale Total: $820,894.25

STEERS

Grand champion: Rylan Luyster
Bid: $8.50/lb
Weight: 1,391 lbs
Buyer: Gulfport Energy

Reserve champion: Avery Young
Bid:$ 30/lb
Weight: 1,369 lbs
Buyers: D J Sales & Service, Randall L Gallagher Memorials, Bluegrass Stockyard, RJC Cattle Company, Capstone Holdings and Broke Ass Farms

HOGS

Grand champion: Ronald Duvall
Bid: $48/lb
Weight: 293 lbs
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Derick Garrison
Bid: $56/lb
Weight: 257 lbs
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club

LAMBS

Grand champion: Ella Pietranton
Bid: $16/lb
Weight: 129 lbs
Buyer: D & J Sales and Service

Reserve champion: Keenan White
Bid: $11/lb
Weight 143 lbs
Buyer: Capstone Holdings

GOATS

Grand champion: Rilee Lucas
Bid: $36/lb
Weight: 90 lbs
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services

Reserve champion: Khloe Taylor
Bid: $16/lb
Weight: 101 lbs
Buyer: Citizens National Bank

RABBITS (PEN OF 3)

Grand champion: Landon Feldner
Bid: $700
Buyer: Joe’s Tire

Reserve champion: Adalynn Hanes
Bid: $700
Buyer: KFC and A&W Root Beer

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Brandie Elerick
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Barnesville Dairy Queen

Reserve champion: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Lydia Fuchs
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: WVU Medicine

Reserve champion: Austin Taylor
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Equitrans Midstream

DUCKS

Grand champion: Anna Kain
Bid: $1,975
Buyers: Butler’s Hickory Spring Farm and Memories on National Road Event Center

Reserve champion: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Citizens National Banks

DAIRY FEEDER

Reserve champion: Robbie Saffell
Bid: $3.25/lb
Weight: 636 lbs
Buyer: David and Marsha Ward

FEEDER STEER

Reserve champion: Payton Dudzik
Bid: $8/lb
Weight: 623 lbs
Buyer: Dwight Shugert Farms

Belmont County Fair
1 of 18
Kavin Carpenter’s reserve champion turkey sold for $1,700 to Woodsfield Savings Bank. (Submitted photo)
Derick Garrison’s reserve champion hog sold for $56 per pound to Batesville Sportsman Club. (Submitted photo)
Avery Young’s reserve champion steer sold for $30 per pound to D J Sales & Service, Randall L Gallagher Memorials, Bluegrass Stockyard, RJC Cattle Company, Capstone Holdings and Broke Ass Farms. (Submitted photo)
Adalynn Hanes’ reserve champion pen of three rabbits sold for $700 to KFC and A&W Root Beer. (Submitted photo)
Keenan White’s reserve champion lamb sold for $11 per pound to Capstone Holdings. (Submitted photo)
Khloe Taylor’s reserve champion goat sold for $16 per pound to Citizens National Bank. (Submitted photo)
Kaleigh Unroe’s reserve champion duck sold for $1,700 to Citizens National Bank. (Submitted photo)
Austin Taylor’s reserve champion broilers sold for $1,700 to Equitrans Midstream. (Submitted photo)
Payton Dudzik’s reserve champion feeder steer sold for $8 per pound to Dwight Shugert Farms. (Submitted photo)
Robbie Saffell’s reserve champion dairy feeder sold for $3.25 per pound to David and Marsha Ward. (Submitted photo)
Brandie Elerick’s grand champion turkey sold for $1,700 to Barnesville Dairy Queen. (Submitted photo)
Ronald Duvall’s grand champion hog sold for $48 per pound to EQT Corporation. (Submitted photo)
Rylan Luyster’s grand champion steer sold for $8.50 per pound to Gulfport Energy. (Submitted photo)
Landon Feldner’s grand champion pen of three rabbits sold for $700 to Joe's Tire. (Submitted photo)
Ella Pietranton’s grand champion lamb sold for $16 per pound to D & J Sales and Service. (Submitted photo)
Rilee Lucas’ grand champion goat sold for $36 per pound to Ohio Hills Health Services. (Submitted photo)
Anna Kain’s grand champion duck sold for $1,975 to Butler's Hickory Spring Farm and Memories on National Road Event Center. (Submitted photo)
Lydia Fuchs’ grand champion broilers sold for $1,700 to WVU Medicine. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.