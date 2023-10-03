2023 Hookstown Fair Sale results

By -
0
92
Paetyn Perry’s grand champion goat sold for $21 per pound to Matt and Kortney Berg. (Submitted photo)

Hookstown Fair Junior Livestock Sale

Date: Aug. 25, 2023
Sale total: $158,920.57

STEERS

Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $6/lb
Weight: 1395 lbs
Buyer: Mary Ellen Estel

Reserve champion: Henley Heinlein
Bid: $4/lb
Weight: 1315 lbs
Buyer: South Side Garage

HOGS

Grand champion: Alivia Logan
Bid: $11/lb
Weight: 283 lbs
Buyer: MPLX

Reserve champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $13/lb
Weight: 261 lbs
Buyer: Jason’s Station

GOATS

Grand champion: Paetyn Perry
Bid: $21/lb
Weight: 90 lbs
Buyer: Matt and Kortney Berg

Reserve champion: Eli Covert
Bid: $14/lb  Weight: 87 lbs
Buyer: Welter Meats

LAMBS

Grand champion: Nixon Dye
Bid: $35/lb
Weight: 140 lbs
Buyer: MPLX

Reserve champion: Emilee Boyd
Bid: $17.50/lb
Weight: 130 lbs
Buyer: Dante and Ashlee Anzevino

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Kaylin Berg
Bid: $10/lb
Weight: 27.8 lbs
Buyer: Rogers Mill, Inc.

Reserve champion: Jozlyn Marnhout
Bid: $7/lb
Weight: 30 lbs
Buyer: Range Resources

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Jozlyn Marnhout
Bid: $27.50/lb
Weight: 18.35 lbs
Buyer: Randy and Carole Marnhout

Reserve champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $22.50/lb
Weight: 35.2 lbs
Buyer: Dante and Ashlee Anzevino

RABBITS

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $42.50/lb
Weight: 16.04 lbs
Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farm

Reserve champion: Leah Mihalic
Bid: $40/lb
Weight: 14.10 lbs
Buyer: Range Resources

Hookstown Fair Sale
1 of 14
Leah Mihalic’s reserve champion rabbits sold for $40 per pound to Range Resources. (Submitted photo)
Jozlyn Marnhout’s reserve champion turkey sold for $7 per pound to Range Resources. (Submitted photo)
Henley Heinlein’s reserve champion steer sold for $4 per pound to South Side Garage. (Submitted photo)
Nixon Dye’s grand champion lamb sold for $35 per pound to MPLX. (Submitted photo)
Zoe Norwood’s grand champion rabbits sold for $42.50 per pound to McGaffick Anderson Farm. (Submitted photo)
Nathan Baron’s grand champion steer sold for $6 per pound to Mary Ellen Estel. (Submitted photo)
Emilee Boyd’s reserve champion lamb sold for $17.50 per pound to Dante and Ashlee Anzevino. (Submitted photo)
Alivia Logan’s grand champion hog sold for $11 per pound to MPLX. (Submitted photo)
Paetyn Perry’s grand champion goat sold for $21 per pound to Matt and Kortney Berg. (Submitted photo)
Nathan Baron’s reserve champion hog sold for $13 per pound to Jason's Station. (Submitted photo)
Eli Covert’s reserve champion goat sold for $14 per pound to Welter Meats. (Submitted photo)
Jozlyn Marnhout’s grand champion chickens sold for $27.50 per pound to Randy and Carole Marnhout. (Submitted photo)
Nathan Baron’s reserve champion chickens sold for $22.50 per pound to Dante and Ashlee Anzevino. (Submitted photo)
Kaylin Berg’s grand champion turkey sold for $10 per pound to Rogers Mill, Inc. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.