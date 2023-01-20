2023 Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster Scholarship

Purpose: To provide one to two scholarships for Columbiana County dairy industry family members attending an institution of higher learning depending on the number of applications received. Scholarships are to be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc.

Scholarship Amount: $1,000.00

Eligibility: The applicant must be a member of a Columbiana County family whose primary occupation is directly involved in the Dairy Industry, including but not limited to Dairy Cattle Milk Production, Dairy Cattle Heifer Raising, and Dairy Equipment/Supplies/Supplement Sales (providing Dairy is the primary focus of Sales). Students must prove enrollment, or submit a letter of admission, to a two- or four-year institution of higher learning or graduate school. Those applying are not required to limit their educational choice to an agricultural-related field. Students must be considered full-time students. Applicant must maintain at least a B or 3.0-grade point average. Previous scholarship recipients may not reapply.

Application Process: Notices of the scholarship will be sent to all Columbiana County High Schools, placed in the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster newsletter, and all local newspapers. Scholarship forms may be obtained from:

Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters

C/O Pam Herron

3836 Woodsdale Rd.

Salem, Ohio 44460

Phone: 330-222-1637

Email: jayherron@frontier.com

The student must return a completed application, letter of admission and include two (2) letters of reference. Also each application must include an official high school or college transcript for the applicant.

Application Due Date: All applications must be postmarked by Saturday, March 11, 2023. Any application not fulfilling these requirements will not be considered for the award.

Judging: The decision of a committee of judges appointed by the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters will be final. The committee will judge the applications by number only. No names will be made available to the judges. The award will be made on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, handicap, or religious affiliation.

Award: The award will be made public following notification of the winner.