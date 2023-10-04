2023 Geauga County Junior Fair Results

The Great Geauga County Fair
Sept. 1, 2023 (small animal)
Sept. 2, 2023 (large animal)
Sale Total: $895,975
Scholarship donations: $5,500
Total Lots: 738
DAIRY BASKETS
Lots: 3
Total: $4,000
Auburn Dairymen
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Rock N Roll Acres
Geauga Dairymen
Bid: $1,600
Buyers: High Steel Rodeo, Damascus Livestock Auction and Bloomfield Livestock Auction
Thompson Ledge Dairymen
Bid: $900
Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction
STEERS
Lots: 48
Total: $289,800
Grand Champion: Tatumn Poff
Bid: $10,500 Weight: 1,304 lbs.
Buyer: Oscar Brugman Sand & Gravel
Reserve champion: Taylor Poff
Bid: $10,500 Weight: 1,427 lbs.
Buyers: Chardon, Middlefield, Chagrin Falls and Orwell NAPA
Bantam Showmanship: Morgan Marcotte
Junior Showmanship: Owen Timmons
Intermediate Showmanship: David O’Reilly
Senior Showmanship: Jonathan Hoar
Rate of Gain: Hanna Bennesh
HOGS
Lots: 100
Total: $265,100
Grand champion: Claire Welder
Bid: $3,800 Weight: 275 lbs.
Buyer: Etna Products
Reserve champion: Addison Heilman
Bid: $3,100 Weight: 294 lbs.
Buyer: Hoar Constructions
Beginner Showmanship: Faith Adams
Junior Showmanship: Ethan Heilman
Intermediate Showmanship: Addison Burnett
Senior Showmanship: Addison Heilman
LAMBS
Lots: 62
Total: $61,900
Grand champion: Kelly Kolenic
Bid: $2,500 Weight: 158 lbs.
Buyers: GAR Horizons and Lausin Farms
Reserve champion: Allie Wiseman
Bid: $1,300 Weight: 143 lbs.
Buyer: Bergansky Team – Keller Williams Realty
Beginner Showmanship: Maddie Marcotte
Junior Showmanship: David O’Reilly
Intermediate Showmanship: Allie Wiseman
Senior Showmanship: Kelly Kolenic
Rate of Gain: Savannah Laurenty
BOER GOATS
Lots: 22
Total: $19,425
Grand champion: Owen Wetzel
Bid: $2,200 Weight: 944 lbs.
Buyer(s): Maple Country Meats and Osso
Reserve champion: Alexandra Wiseman
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 942 lbs.
Buyer: Chagrin Valley Door
Beginner Showmanship: Owen Wetzel
Junior Showmanship: Zeke Leshovsky
Intermediate Showmanship: Alexandrea Yingling
Senior Showmanship: Emma Gromofsky
Rate of Gain: Jacob Grinstead
RABBITS
Pens of Three: 6
Total: $2,250
Grand champion: Parker Reese
Bid: $500
Buyer: New Vision Realty
Reserve Champion: Milo Morgan-Ard
Bid: $475
Buyer: Robin L. Stanley, Esq.
Beginner Showmanship: Stella Brown
Junior I Showmanship: Lila McClennan
Junior II Showmanship: Regan Fekete
Intermediate Showmanship: Milo Morgan-Ard
Senior Showmanship: Teddy Welsh
CHICKENS
Pens of Three: 183
Total: $144,175
Grand champion: Luke Wolf
Bid: $2,150
Buyer: Mack Plumbing
Reserve champion: Campbell Reese
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain
Beginner Showmanship: Nathan Germovsek
Junior Showmanship: Blaine Mick
Intermediate Showmanship: Aravis Nelson
Senior Showmanship: Holly Phillips
DUCK
Lots: 31
Total: $9,225
Grand champion: Alex Melaragno
Bid: $225 Weight: 18 lbs.
Buyer: Takacs Family
Reserve champion: Kiera Reckart
Bid: $425 Weight: 17.4 lbs.
Buyer: Diamonds in the Ruff
Beginner Showmanship: Hayden Newell
Junior Showmanship: Jack Patterson
Intermediate Showmanship: Khol Grigus
Senior Showmanship: Avery Trudick
TURKEY
Lots: 137
Total: $100,100
Grand champion: Abby Steffee
Bid: $1,700 Weight: 34.2 lbs.
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
Reserve champion: Mike Soltis
Bid: $2,500 Weight: 34.6 lbs.
Buyer: Dumpster Bandit
Beginner Showmanship: Mateo Maniglia
Junior Showmanship: Becky Thur
Intermediate Showmanship: Riley Stumph
Senior Showmanship: Michael Humphreys
Small Animal Sale Auctioneers: Heath Davis, Randall Kiko, and Ryan Kiko. Ringmen: Tim McCaskey and Mike Davis
Large Animals Auctioneers: Heath Davis and Roger Hunker. Ringman: Tim McCaskey
Fair Queen and King: Ava Intelisano and Sutton Pikor
