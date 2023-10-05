Ohio Turnpike adds EV charging units to service plazas

BEREA, Ohio — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission added electric vehicle charging stations across the 241-mile toll road.

The Ohio Turnpike’s EV charging infrastructure – which was established through a public-private partnership – currently includes 64 Tesla Supercharger units and 16 Electrify America charging units at eight service plazas.

The Tesla Supercharger Sites – which include eight Superchargers (up to 250kW) – are available at each of the following eight service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity;

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa; • Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.; and

• Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield.

Electrify America’s charging stations – which include four DC fast charging hookups (CCS 150 and 350 kW or CHAdeMO 50kW) – are available at each of the following four service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity; and

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa.