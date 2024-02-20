2024 Pennsylvania Forage Conference set for Feb. 28

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The 2024 Pennsylvania Forage Conference will be held on Feb. 28 at the Centre Hall Fire Station, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the program beginning at 8:45 am. Visit with industry professionals and farmers and enjoy the day listening and learning about educational topics on forage production from industry leaders.

Topics on the program for the 2024 Conference include:

Building Soil Health in Forage Systems – Lisa Blazure, Stroud Water Research Center.

Problem Weed Control in Pastures and Hayfields – Dwight Lingenfelter, Penn State University (Credit pending PDA approval)

Work and Mission of the USDA ARS National Plant Germplasm, Brian Irish, USDA Research (Virtually)

Peaceful Terrain Farm – what we’re doing and how we got here – Rodney Davis, Peaceful Terrain Farms

3R’s – Pasture Reclamation, Renovation, Rejuvenation – Rodney Davis, Peaceful Terrain Farms and Dr. Jessica Williamson, AGCO Corporation

Optional Core Presentations – Justin Brackenrich, Penn State University (Credit pending PDA approval)

Early-bird registration before February 23 will be $20 for members and $40 for nonmembers. After February 23 or at the door will be $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Conference and registration information can be found by visiting https://www.afgc.org/state-councils/pennsylvania/.

So don’t wait to register, do it today!

If you have any questions please call 814-355-2467 or email paforagegrassland@gmail.com