Portage Park District Foundation seeks nominations for environmental awards

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage Park District Foundation is seeking nominations for its 26th annual Environmental Conservation Awards. Nominations are due by March 1. Nominees for the awards will be considered based on their contributions to Portage County’s environment through education, green business, green building/development, stewardship or environmental activism.

Nomination can be made by visiting the Portage Park District’s website at portageparkdistrict.org via an online form or by downloading a nomination form and mailing it to the Portage Park District Foundation, P.O. Box 2327, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241, or emailing it to portageparkdistrictfoundation@gmail.com.

Awardees will be recognized at the 26th annual Environmental Conservation Awards dinner on April 27 at the Kent American Legion, 1945 Mogadore Road from 5:30-9 p.m.

Those who attend the event will celebrate the accomplishments of these environmental champions, enjoy raffles and hear updates from Portage Park District Executive Director Christine Craycroft.

Fundraising proceeds will benefit the Portage Park District Foundation’s mission to support the Portage Park District in its effort to conserve Portage County’s natural heritage. All funds raised will leverage tax levy dollars and allow the foundation to match dollars for grants, support various ongoing projects and enhance park experiences with amenities.

Contact the Portage Park District Foundation at 330-678-9127 for more information or email portageparkdistrictfoundation@gmail.com.