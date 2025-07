2025 Harrison County Junior Fair Sale results

By Other News

June 27, 2025 | Sale Total: $593,122.86

RABBITS: 33 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Easton Stine | Bid: $2,600* | Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank; RESERVE CHAMPION: Vanessa Cottrell | Bid: $2,000 | Buyer: Williams Energy

DUCKS: 42 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Daisy Cyrus | Bid: $2,000 | Buyer: Williams Energy; RESERVE CHAMPION: Vanessa Cottrell | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation

CHICKENS: 33 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Max Snyder | Bid: $2,100 | Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kanin Kimble | Bid: $1,700 | Buyer: Williams Energy

TURKEYS: 33 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Cael Bryant | Bid: $1,800 | Buyers: Clint Barr Harrison County Auditor, Memorial Monuments by Clint Barr & Joyce Barr-Peters and Clark Kirkland Barr Funeral Home; RESERVE CHAMPION: Dusta Ryder | Bid: $1,300 | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation

GOATS: 84 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Dusta Ryder | Bid: $1,200 | Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ellah Amaismeier | Bid: $1,050 | Buyers: Friend Veterinarian Services, Clint Barr Harrison County Auditor and Marker Farms

LAMBS: 40 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Gillian George | Bid: $13/lb | Weight: 134 lbs| Buyer: Willoughby Land Services LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Neely Ryder | Bid: $7.75/lb | Weight: 123 lbs | Buyer: Clay’s Drive In; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB: Lucas Wood | Bid: $18/lb* | Weight: 71 lbs | Buyer: Fresh Off The Farm, LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS LAMB: Logan Moore | Bid: $11/lb | Weight: 68 lbs |Buyer: D & J Sales & Service; Toland Trucking, Inc.

HOGS: 150 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET HOG: Addie Wilson | Bid: $31/lb | Weight: 276 lbs | Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet; RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET HOG: Jaiden Pelegreen | Bid: $11.50/lb | Weight: 249 lbs | Buyer: D&E Electric; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS HOG: Derrik Yant | Bid: $10/lb | Weight: 175 lbs | Buyer: Don’s Meats; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS HOG: Hattie Warner | Bid: $13/lb* | Weight: 186 lbs | Buyers: Robbie & Jenni Wilson; Bill & Kathy Wallace

FEEDER CALVES: 9 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Ellah Amaismeier | Bid: $3.75/lb | Weight: 648 lbs | Buyer: Martin & Vicki Yoder; RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER: Lilly Caldwell | Bid: $3.85/lb | Weight: 593 lbs | Buyer: Attorney Lauren Knight

BEEF: 24 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BEEF: Addie Wilson | Bid: $7.75/lb | Weight: 1,429 lbs | Buyer: D & J Sales & Service; RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BEEF: Heath Clay | Bid: $16.50/lb* | Weight: 1,467 lbs | Buyer: Mobile IBC Services; GRAND CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF: Lily Gibbons | Bid: $6.50/lb* | Weight: 684 lbs | Buyer: Fesh Off The Farm, LLC; RESERVE CHAMPION CARCASS BEEF: Owen Allison | Bid: $5.20/lb* | Weight: 837 lbs | Buyer: Tim & Joyce Antol; RATE OF GAIN: Austin Lucas

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darrell Watson and Steve Cronebaugh

Fair Princess: Zoe Krupinski

Fair Prince: Andrew Sliva

Fair Queen: Holly McMahon

Fair King: Hunter Stukey

*New sale record