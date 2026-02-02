2026 tree sales listings

Columbiana County

This year, the soil and water conservation district’s tree program offers 37 different varieties of trees and shrubs to choose from. The district will also be selling tree tubes this year to protect trees from deer and other wildlife damage while enhancing their growth. Landowners interested in purchasing trees can pick up an order form at the SWCD office located at 1834-B South Lincoln Avenue in Salem. Printable order form can also be found online at columbianacoswcd.com/post/2026-tree-fish-sale, as well as a complete description for all listed tree seedlings. Tree sale orders will be available for pick up on April 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Columbiana SWCD Wildlife and Forestry Specialist John Beilhart at 330-277-2977.

Carroll County

The Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for its annual tree sale, offering a variety of trees and shrubs such as blueberries, thornless blackberry, apple and peach trees, pawpaw, arborvitae, white oak, black walnut, shagbark hickory and New Jersey Tea. Order deadline is April 3; quantities are limited. Trees ordered through the sale will be available for pickup at the office, 1029 Countryside Drive NW in Carrollton, on April 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in purchasing trees can call the office at 330-627-9852 to request prices and order forms. Prices and order forms can also be viewed at www.carrollswcd.org or picked up in the office.

Geauga County

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District has announced its 2026 tree sale. Online ordering at fs12.formsite.com/GeaugaSWCD/2026TreeSale/index is the most convenient and recommended way to order and pay for trees. Find descriptions of tree species available along with a link to place orders and make payments. Orders placed online will automatically receive a confirmation order summary and a payment receipt via email. Order deadline is March 30. Tree sale pickup will be April 16 from 4-8 p.m. and April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Geauga County Fairgrounds, 14373 N Cheshire St. in Burton, Ohio. Visit geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122 for more information.

Wood County

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual tree seedling pre-order sale through March 2. The sale offers conifers: American arborvitae, Norway spruce, concolor fir and red cedar; deciduous: hackberry, sycamore and paw paw; beauty pack: redbud, downy serviceberry, common lilac, flowering dogwood and black chokeberry; wild berry pack: black elderberry, Allegheny serviceberry, purple flowering raspberry and red mulberry. Prices and sizes vary per packet. Wildflower Seed Mixes are new this year. The order with payment deadline is March 2. Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com, on Facebook or at the district office: 1616 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio.

Districts: This listing will run as space permits until the ordering deadline has passed. Send your tree and shrub sale information to editorial@farmanddairy.com or Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.