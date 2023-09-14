$350 million available to oil and gas sector to cut methane emissions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Energy and DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory announced the availability of up to $350 million in formula grant funding to help monitor and reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector and for environmental restoration of well sites.

The funding, provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, will also help oil and gas well owners, as well as operators of applicable facilities, voluntarily and permanently reduce methane emissions from leaks and daily operations of low-producing conventional wells on non-federal lands.

This action is the first in a series of funding opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act that will target monitoring and reduction of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. EPA and DOE plan to announce competitive funding opportunities following this non-competitive solicitation and have partnered to offer technical assistance to help the industry monitor and reduce methane emissions from leaks and daily operations.

The deadline for states to apply for this funding opportunity is Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. For any questions on the application, applicants should submit written questions through the FedConnect portal at FedConnect.net. More information, including applicant eligibility, can be found at grants.gov.