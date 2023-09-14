Eighth annual organic farming conference set for Nov. 9 and 10

MT. HOPE, Ohio — The Eighth Annual Organic Farming Conference will be held Nov. 9 and 10 at the Mt. Hope Event Center.

The keynote speakers for this year’s conference are Stefan Sobkowiak, from Quebec, Canada, who has the largest commercial organic permaculture orchard in eastern North America; Dwight Stolzfoos, an organic grass milk producer from Pennsylvania; and Nathan Weaver, who began a grazing dairy in Ohio, then moved to New York in 2006, where he and his extended family produce organic grass milk.

Besides the keynotes, other topics covered are weed control in organic row crops, by Gary McDonald, honey production, sheep farming, and many breakout sessions ranging from winter grazing, calf raising, to managing your beeyard and growing organic grains.

The Home section will have a variety of subjects from beekeeping for women to home-brewed kombucha, making sauerkraut and kimchi and everything pumpkins. A women’s panel will discuss keeping up the morale on the farm.

Meals and snacks are included as part of the registration fee. The meals will prepared using organic food and most will be locally organic sourced. To get a schedule of the events, call 330 674-3975 or visit www.organicfarmingconf.com. One day: $25 per person (this includes the meal); two days $40 per person; $10 more after Oct. 23. Children under 5 are free.