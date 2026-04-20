Roundup of FFA News for the week of April 16, 2026

HOWARD, Ohio — The East Knox FFA team recently qualified to compete in the Nursery / Landscape CDE finals. To qualify members had to take two rounds of totally different online exams. After both rounds are completed, the scores are tallied and the top 10 teams qualified for the in person state finals event held at Delaware Area Career Center over Spring Break. In the state event, competitors had to complete the following stations: grading and drainage; paver installation; skid steer loader operation, plant layout, elevation calculations and an application calculation test. Individually, Hayden Garman placed fifth overall. The team placed fifth overall and earned a state banner for the hallway of the school.

HOWARD, Ohio — Four members of the East Knox FFA chapter recently competed in the District 7 FFA Ag Mechanical Skills Career Development Event held at Licking Valley High School. The team, which included McKenzie Schwartz, Madison Negron, John Chadwick and Noah Beckley, took sixth place overall in the six-county District 7 event which consists of 31 schools that have FFAs. The top two teams from each of Ohio’s 10 FFA districts advance to the state competition. The Ag Mechanical Skills competition is a hands-on event where students perform various agricultural mechanics skills which occur in maintenance and repair.

HOWARD, Ohio — The East Knox FFA chapter conducted its annual member awards banquet in the High School Auditorium following a catered meal in the cafeteria. Approximately 225 members, parents and guests were in attendance to see several members recognized for achieving significant milestones within the FFA organization. Hayden Baker and Blake Elliott were honored for earning the prestigious American FFA Degree that they will be awarded on stage at the National FFA Convention in October. Jasmine Smith was honored for earning her State FFA Degree that she will be receiving at the upcoming State FFA Convention in May.

Leadership awards were presented to students who demonstrated strong leadership within the chapter, including freshman Kelsey Jensen; sophomores Caylynn Kieber, Nealie Oliver and Curtis Divan; junior Ava Page and senior Ariel Atkinson. Scholarship awards were given to members with a 3.5 or higher overall GPA: Kelsey Jensen, freshamn; Caylynn Kieber, Nealie Oliver and Curtis Divan, sophomores; Ava Page, junior and Ariel Atkinson, senior.

Special recognition star awards were given to outstanding members for their dedication and achievements. Mackenzie Wilson received the Outstanding Senior Award and Ava Page was named the Outstanding Junior. The Star Chapter Farmer Awards were presented to John Chadwick, Madisyn Frost, Hayden Garman and Alexia Wine while Noah Beckley and McKenzie Schwartz were awarded the Star Greenhand Awards.

The Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to adults who have contributed outstanding service to the East Knox FFA. This year the chapter awarded eight with this honor: Cheyenne Anders, Tori Anders, Debra Burden, Rob Clendening, Winnie Skinner, Bailey Sprague, David Wise and Connor Wolford. The VIP Award was presented to Homer Simmons. And Kevin Oldaker and Fawnda Bible-Stahl were awarded the Didinger Service Award.

The banquet ended with a special presentation to Tom Holton for his dedication to the chapter; he was given a scrapbook with a collection from over his 44 years of service at East Knox.

HOWARD, Ohio — Six members of the East Knox FFA recently competed in the Ashland Invitational Career Development Events held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Members participated in three categories: Milk Quality & Products, Equine Management Evaluation and Poultry.

The Milk Quality & Products team placed seventh in the event. Team members were McKenzie Schwartz, Joey Lively, Nealie Oliver and Ariel Atkinson.

The Equine Management CDE is an educational activity designed as a hands-on method to teach students modern horse evaluation and selection skills, while also developing management abilities critical for success in the equine industry. Madison Negron competed as a single-member team.

The poultry team consisted of a single member, John Chadwick.

The invitational competitions help prepare FFA members for the State Career Development Events which take place in the spring at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus.

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SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter showcased their skills at the State Spring Career Development Events held on March 28 at the Ohio State Exposition Center in Columbus. Eight members participated in two competitive areas: poultry management and general livestock judging, demonstrating their expertise and dedication.

The General Livestock Judging contest required members to critically assess breeding and market classes for sheep, goats, swine and beef cattle. Representing Black River were Addison Flynn, Rylee Howard, Adalee Hollan and Case Paul.

In Poultry Management, participants demonstrated their abilities in selecting top-quality poultry, accurately identifying cuts of meat, evaluating processed poultry products and completing a rigorous written exam. Team members included Caleb Howard, David Bryant, Aidan Sas, Kade Kelso and Dagur Charlton. The group finished 14th place overall.

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RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA members Skyler Allen, Marcy Evans, Bethany Roberts, Kenzie Sellers, Austin Gaskill, Tyson Hupp and Hunter Lackey traveled to the Gallia County Fairgrounds Feb. 24 to compete in The Livestock Judging Career Development Event invitational, hosted by the Gallia Farm Bureau and Gallia Co. FFA Chapters. The event provided students with a hands-on opportunity to evaluate livestock and strengthen their decision-making skills in a competitive setting.

Racine Southern FFA members Skyler Allen, Marcy Evans, McKenzie Sellers, Austin Gaskill, Tyson Hupp and Hunter Lackey competed at the Ohio State Fairgrounds on March 28 in the State FFA Livestock Judging Career Development Event. This statewide competition provided an advanced platform for students to demonstrate their livestock evaluation skills and knowledge. Competing at the state level allowed members to gain valuable experience, sharpen their judging skills and engage with peers from across Ohio.

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WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA recently competed in the District 10 FFA public speaking contest that was hosted by the Fort Frye FFA Chapter. Faith Perine and Katelynn Valandingham both competed in the Prepared Speaking event, Madison Fryfogle competed in the Beginning Prepared speaking event, Kaylie McCutcheon competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking event and Luke McCutcheon competed in the Creed Speaking event. McCutcheon was the District winner and advanced to the state public speaking contest where he finished in the top 20 in the State of Ohio.